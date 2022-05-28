5 iPhone deals you can grab right now under Rs 60,000

Whether its for the seamless ecosystem or for taking a break from Android, if you’re looking to buy a new iPhone without spending too much, you still have a number of options to consider. From the compact iPhone SE Gen-3 to the iPhone 12, here are five iPhone deals you can grab right now for under Rs 60,000.

Note that all the prices mentioned below and without any hidden bank offers, discounts or exchange bonuses. You can, however, use any available offers to further bring down the price of the models listed below.

iPhone SE 2022 64GB at 41,900

The third-generation iPhone SE 2022 64GB is available on Amazon for Rs 41,900. The new iPhone SE 2022 Gen-3, the latest in the series, comes with the A15 Bionic 5G chip and the rest of the phone is largely the same as the iPhone SE 2020.

You get the same old design including the large top and bottom bezels, single rear camera and single front camera with TouchID for security. If you want the A15 Bionic chip without spending much, you can consider the iPhone SE 3. You can also consider the 128GB variant for Rs 46,900.

iPhone XR 128GB at 42,999

The iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone you can get with the new signature notch design. The XR comes with a 6.1-inch screen, the Apple A12 Bionic chip, and a single 12MP rear camera, along with a 7MP front camera. You also get FaceID instead of TouchID.

Note that there is no 5G support on iPhone XR, something you will get on the cheaper iPhone SE 3. The device can be purchased on Amazon India and is currently available in just Coral and (Product) Red variants.

iPhone 11 64GB at 43,999

The most affordable of the iPhone lineup’s flagship number-series, the iPhone 11 can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 43,999. At just Rs 1000 more than the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 features the newer A13 Bionic chip along with a dual 12MP + 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera.

The iPhone 11 still doesn’t support 5G though, so you will have to stretch your budget a bit higher if you want 5G support. The iPhone 11 can also be purchased from Flipkart in a 128GB variant for Rs 48,999.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB at 49,999

The iPhone 12 mini is the only ‘mini’ on this list and the most affordable 5G iphone from the flagship number series. The 12 mini comes with the Apple A14 Bionic chip and the same 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup, along with another 12MP front camera.

The compact iPhone 12 mini features a small 5.4-inch screen and a Super Retina panel with HDR10 support. Being a part of the iPhone 12 series, the mini also packs MagSafe support and will work with accessories like the Apple MagSafe Battery pack. Available on Flipkart the iPhone 12 mini wis also available in 128GB for Rs 54,999 and 256GB for Rs 64,999.

iPhone 12 64GB at 54,900

A larger version of the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 comes with the same A14 Bionic 5G chipset with a 6.1-inch screen and FaceID. You also get the 12MP+12MP rear camera setup and 12MP front camera. Apple MagSafe support is present here as well.

The retro design of the iPhone 12 also takes inspiration from the older iPhone 4. You can also get the 128GB version of the phone for Rs 61,999 and the 256GB variant for Rs 71,999.