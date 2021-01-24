Five best alternatives to FaceTime for Android smartphone users

For iPhone users migrating to Android devices, one of the most noticeable changes is the quality of video calls. FaceTime is an excellent app for video chatting and is limited to Apple devices. It can add up to 32 people at once and offers good sound and video quality overall. For Android users, there are plenty of options available but only a few come close to what FaceTime delivers.

Here’s a list of alternative apps you should check out for video chat:

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most common messaging apps on the Android platform. In addition to texting, voice calling, the Facebook-owned chat app offers video-calling too. Despite the controversy surrounding the new privacy policy update, the chats are encrypted. Users can add up to eight people at once on a video call. The app has over five billion downloads on the Google Play Store and a rating of 4.2.

Zoom

Zoom became a popular video-conferencing app during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially for professionals. The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices and people can join a meeting via a link shared by the admin. The calls are encrypted and up to 100 people can be added at once with screen sharing. Clearly, this app is more suited for professional meetings. Despite the popularity, Zoom has a rating of 3.7 after over 500 million downloads on Play Store.

FB Messenger

Facebook Messenger’s popularity makes it an app to consider as more people are on it. The only thing to consider here is that users can connect with people who are on Facebook. Up to eight people can be added to a video chat and participants can use different face filters during the call. The app has over one billion downloads and a rating of 4.2 on the Play Store.

Google Duo

Google Duo is another alternative to FaceTime. The video quality is visibly good and there is a low-light mode too. Users can add up to 32 participants at once on these calls. There is a family mode to try out new effects and doodle on the screen. iPhone users can download the app as well.

To be able to use the video-calling app users need to log in with their Google account. They can join group calls with a link. The app can be used on Android TV as well with a webcam attached via USB. The app has a rating of 4.5 on the Google Play Store after over one billion downloads.

JioMeet

JioMeet is the most recent entry on the list as it went live in the pandemic-stricken year. The app is very similar to Zoom when it comes to interface. Up to 100 participants are allowed with options like screen sharing, scheduled meetings. Users can join a meeting via a link. On the Play Store, JioMeet has got only five million downloads with a 3.8 rating.