Five essential work from home gadgets you must have

While some organisations around the world have begun opening their doors to limited staff, COVID-19 has normalised work from home for most of us. There are several top tech companies like Google, Twitter, among others that have announced to practice remote working even in the post-COVID days. To make your home work life easy, we recommend five gadgets that will hep you create a good work environment inside of your home.

Mouse

The first thing that you need to get is a good yourself is a mouse that will help you navigate your laptop and not deal with the pesky trackpads. With a mouse, you will be able to achieve a much precise movement than a trackpad and if you decide to disable your trackpad, then it will also save you from multiple accidental touches. If you have a basic job then you can even get a generic mouse under Rs 150 to get through the day easily. If your job requires high precision like video editing then getting a mouse like Logitech MX Master 3 should be the way to go. Lastly, if you are a gamer then getting a mouse like Logitech G102 Lightspeed makes sense.

Earphones

A good pair of earphones can help you tune out all of the household noises and focus on work. This will help you finish off your day’s work a bit faster and get more time to spend with your family. A good pair of earphones will also help if you have to attend to a few work video calls during the day.

If you have a low budget, then you can consider getting Xiaomi’s Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones as they sound good and fit perfectly inside of the ears. If money is no bar then you can consider getting the Bose QuietComfort 20, which comes with active noise cancellation to drown out all of the noise and help you focus on your work better. If you are looking for a pair of truly wireless earphones you can get the Realme Buds Air or the boAt Airdopes 201 or the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. If getting a pair of headphones is your choice then you can go in for the Altec Lansing MZW300-BLK if you are on a budget. The Skullcandy Riff wireless and Sony WH-CH710N are good choices if you are looking for good headphones under Rs 10,000. The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 is one of the best pair you can get if money is no bar.

Charger

Due to the work from home situation, many of us need to deal with innumerable texts and calls all through the day and that can drain out the battery early. At such times having a good charger is an added advantage. The AMX XP 60 is a good option to consider if you have a laptop that supports PD charging, as with it you can charge your laptop and phone using just one power outlet. If you prefer going the wireless route, then the AMX Beam X charger is a good choice, as it doubles up as a wireless charger and phone stand.

Printer

Many of us have jobs that require printing or scanning documents. For such people, we recommended getting a home printer with an embedded scanner. We recommend getting the HP DeskJet 2131 All-in-One Printer to get your job done at budget. Budget printers, however, do not come with many cycles and dispose of a lot of wastage. It is recommended to get a budget printer if your job does not require printing many pages per day. However, if it does, then spending more on a printer like Xerox B215 makes sense, as it’s a heavy-duty machine and can print over 1,500 pages in one refill.

Fitness tracker

A fitness tracker might not help streamline your work but keeps you healthier by reminding you to get up and take a break or drink water. If you are on a budget then the Mi Band 4 is a good option to consider in terms of features. If money is no bar, then look into fitness trackers from brands like Garmin and Fitbit.

