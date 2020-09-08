OnePlus Nord to Oppo F17 Pro: 5 dual selfie camera phones you can buy

Phones with dual selfie cameras (Express File Photos)

The front-facing cameras have evolved in the past decade as selfies have become popular. From a blurry VGA camera that looked like just a mere add-on to the specifications sheet, now, you can see top-notch wide-angle cameras with high resolution making selfies seem like they were clicked from the main sensor. Some smartphone users want even more features from their front-facing cameras and listening to the feedback of the audience, smartphone companies have started adding an extra camera on the front. For people who love to take selfies with a wide-angle view or want more clarity, here are a few dual camera options available.

Poco X2

Poco unveiled the Poco X3 in a global event. However, Poco X2 which was launched in the first quarter of 2020 is still a decent smartphone. The Poco X2 has 20MP+2MP dual punch-hole front cameras on a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 64MP+8MP(ultrawide)+2MP(macro)+2MP(depth) quad-camera setup on the rear and 20MP+2MP dual punch-hole front cameras. The Poco X2 runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging. It runs the company’s own MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10. It was launched for a starting price of Rs 15,999 but is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,499 for the base variant going up to Rs 21,499 for the top variant.

ALSO READ | Poco X2 review: A power-packed mid-range phone from Poco

Poco X2 (File Photo) Poco X2 (File Photo)

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord marked the brand’s comeback in the more affordable segment. The Nord is the first OnePlus smartphone to have a dual selfie camera. It has a 32MP camera paired with an 8MP snapper (105-degree wide-angle view). It comes with a 6.4-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, it has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad camera setup. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There are three variants available for the 5G-enabled Nord. It is backed by a 4,115 mAh battery with warp charging. The base variant of the Nord retails at Rs 24,999 going up to Rs 29,999.

(Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

ALSO READ | OnePlus Nord review: Who needs the OnePlus 8?

Vivo V19

This was Vivo’s first smartphone with a dual punch-hole display housing a 32MP camera and an 8MP camera. Vivo V19 comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core processor. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. All of this is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch 10.0 on top. It was launched for Rs 27,999 earlier this year but currently available for Rs 24,999 (128GB variant) going up to Rs 27,999 (256GB variant).

Vivo V19 (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Vivo V19 (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

ALSO READ | Vivo V19 review: Finally, a promising V-series phone

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is the only smartphone in the list which has a heavy-duty Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor. Realme X3 comes with a 32MP+8MP dual selfie camera. It sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes in two storage variants. On the rear, it has a 64MP quad-camera setup with 60X superzoom. There are two 8MP cameras and a 2MP sensor. It has a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 30W dart charging. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The base variant retails at Rs 27,999 and the top variant at Rs 32,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Realme X3 SuperZoom (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

ALSO READ | Realme X3 SuperZoom review: Camera is the X factor

Oppo F17 Pro

The Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch display. It features a dual punch hole camera consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio P95 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. It runs the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. The recently launched Oppo F17 Pro retails at Rs 22,999.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd