5 casual mobile games that will get you addicted

Mobile gaming has evolved over the years with better graphics, enhanced sound and striking transition effects. Most of us pull off hours playing games on our devices. But not everyone likes having a platter of dirt road racing, RPGs with a complex storyline or deathly characters. Sometimes we just want to play a game for the very reason games were invented in the first place – to have fun and de-stress.

We have listed some of the casual games that you can pick and play anytime while traveling in a metro, trying to escape a tedious lecture, or during the petite break at work. Statutory warning: These game can be highly addictive!

Angry Birds 2

The Finish company Rovio Entertainment developed the record-breaking video game Angry Birds. The game inspired by ‘Crush the Castle’, achieved global success with its comical style, wingless birds that smashes the bad piggies. Angry birds 2 is the sequel to the iconic mobile game that brings a new epoch of slingshot gameplay. With over 50 million downloads the game is one of the favourite picks from the Editor on the Google Play Store too. The game offers different birds that you can choose from, stages with wacky details and ‘plenty of peril’. There are big boss piggies that require some serious slingshot dexterity to save the eggs from being snatched away.

Productivity loss guaranteed!

Alto’s Adventure

Following a massive hit on iOS platform, folks from Noodlecake Studios brought the Alto’s Adventure on Android in February 2016. The game is similar to Temple Run or Subway Surfer, but it is an endless snowboarding game that takes you to the mountains and requires you to perform certain tricks to achieve the goals. The character automatically moves and all you need to do is tap on the screen to jump, perform actions, collect the gears and save the llamas. The game really has relieving visuals and soothing music that will help you get through the levels and while ripping the hills.

Do not play this outdoor to avoid being hit by a vehicle!

Smash Hit

Do you want to smash your mate’s head cause he/she was a bit blunt to you? Spare the head, instead, try abating your mind by smacking the virtual glasses in Smash Hit. The game created by Mediocre, brings over 50 levels designed beautifully. Smash Hit has 11 different graphic styles and music, the audio effect that you will witness as you progress the game levels. The game has a rating of 4.5 on Google Play Store.

Inner peace… inner peace!

Super Mario Run

You must have gotten your hands on this classic video game, ‘Super Mario’ once in your lifetime. The simple arcade game which was one of the addictive games back then led players to run through the mystic Mushroom Kingdom, collect coins, stumble the turtles and save Princess Toadstool/Peach.

Nintendo brought this arcade game to Android and it topped the charts in no time. The endless running game requires you to pave the way through eight different worlds in three stages and fight a big battle to rescue Princess Peach from the evil King Bowser. You can simply play it with one hand as the red & blue plumber automatically runs to the left and all you need to do is tap on the screen to control jumps.

Nostalgia overload guaranteed!

Cut the Rope 2

ZeptoLab, the creator of the puzzle game, Cut the Rope launched its sequel, Cut the Rope 2 in 2014. The cute green monster Om Nom that loves eating candies gets trapped while trying to catch a bunch of spiders. Carried away by a hot air balloon, Om Nom lands in a forest while struggling to set free. The green creature mounts into an amazing journey with new friends crossing through more than 160 levels. The game takes you to junkyards, busy cities, underground tunnels all in the quest for that big candy. You can customise your Om Nom and choose candies and even select finger traces.

Your job may hang by a thread if you play this at work!