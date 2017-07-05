5 big battery alternatives to the Nubia N2

Nubia launched their mid-range smartphone the Nubia N2 today for Rs. 15,999 in India. The phone was launched in China a couple of months back along with the M2 and the M2 Lite. The Nubia N2 is exclusively available on Amazon India. Nubia has made the smartphone available in two colours Black Gold and Champagne Gold. Nubia has claimed that the USP for the N2 is its 5,000mAh battery.

The Nubia N2 comes with a 5.5-inch 720p AMOLED display, powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. We have done a first impression of the phone where we talk in detail about the phone.

However, if you are sceptical of the Nubia N2, here is a list of 5 smartphones with big batteries you can go for.

Asus Zenfone 3S Max | Review

The biggest competitor to the Nubia N2 as per me is the Asus Zenfone 3S Max, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery which takes around 4 hours to fully charge the device. It can easily last you for two days on a single full charge.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 | Review

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is an overall good smartphone for the people on a budget and with a 4,100mAh battery, it is also a good smartphone for people trying to find a smartphone that can easily get them through the day without carrying a charger along. However, if you want to get this smartphone you will have to sit through Xiaomi’s flash sale and be lucky enough to grab the device.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro



The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 6-inch display powered by a Snapdragon 652 SoC, 4GB of RAM, along with a 5,000mAh battery. This would be a good competitor to the Nubia N2 as when we were testing out the Galaxy A9 Pro the battery wasn’t ready to die, and we had to put the phone through a lot just to get it to zero percent.

Lenovo K6 Power | Review

The K6 Power is the big battery offering from Lenovo, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which as per our tests lasted our reviewer for around 8 hours on a single charge, and as per the PC Mark test, the phone should last you around 10 hours and 30 minutes. The phone comes with decent specifications and can be easily used by someone looking for a secondary smartphone.

Gionee A1 | Review

Gionee through its recent ad campaigns has made it extremely clear that they focus on only battery life and the front camera. And the Gionee A1 stays true to what Gionee is trying to do. With a 4,010mAh battery which charges fully under two hours, it is giving good competition to all the big battery smartphones. During our testing, we found out that this device can last you for two days on a single charge.