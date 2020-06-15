5 best meditation and mindfulness apps to help you relax, sleep better

Five meditation apps. (Representational image: Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay) Five meditation apps. (Representational image: Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and work. With social distancing norms in place and most of us working remotely, it is vital to take care of one’s mental health, especially when we know that the conditions are not going to be improved any time soon.

Apart from entertainment and video calling apps, we recommend using a meditation or wellness app as well to help you calm down. Following is a list of top five mediation apps that you can try to reduce stress and have better mental health:

Headspace

Headspace is a popular meditation app that is available for both Android and iOS devices. The app teaches you the basics of mindfulness and meditation and also helps you sleep better with its library of soundtracks that help induce sleep. Headspace has limited free material and most of the sessions on stress, sleep, anxiety, physical health, and personal growth are included in the paid version called Headspace Plus.

The Mindfulness App

The Mindfulness App is available for both Android and iOS. The free version of the app offers five-day guided introduction to mindfulness, guided meditation sessions, as well as other tools to follow your meditation routine and keep track of them. The paid version includes more meditation sessions and courses by popular teachers along with themes such as stress relief, focus, sleep, emotions, children & teens, mindfulness at work and relationships to help you choose what you need.

Calm

Calm is another popular meditation and wellness app. It is available for both Android and iOS. The award-winning app features a long list of calming exercises, breathing techniques, and more to help you relax. There is also a Sleep Stories section that helps you sleep better. The app is free to use and comes with optional in-app purchases just like Headspace.

Sattva

Sattva is yet another popular meditation app that is available for both Android and iOS devices. The app claims to draw from Vedic principles of meditation. It features guided meditations and chants along with meditation music, timer, and tracker. The application has curated playlists to help you relax, focus, sleep or unwind. It contains in-app purchases.

Serenity

Serenity offers guided meditations and mindfulness techniques that aim to bring a sense of peace and calm to life. The app has a free seven-day basic course to get you on the meditation journey. Serenity also offers sleep guide that includes a selection of meditations designed to guide you to sleep using relaxation techniques and tranquil sounds.

