5 best laptop deals available during Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale

If you are working from home, then you might be in need of a new laptop. There are plenty of laptops available on Flipkart and Amazon during the Diwali sale. You can get one at a reasonable price if you are looking for a laptop with Intel Core i5 processor. We have handpicked a few laptops that are good enough for productivity and for casual gaming. Read on to know more about the latest and best laptop deals available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Dell G3 3500

The Dell G3 3500 is currently selling for 72,990 on Amazon.in. There is also up to Rs 22,650 off on exchange of an old laptop.

You can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and Credit Card EMIs. On the official Dell India site, the same gaming laptop is listed for Rs 74,990 and you will get up to 8,000 cashback on ICICI bank card. The device offers a 15.6-inch 120Hz FHD screen, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphic card.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 51,999 on Amazon and Mi.com. This price is for the 10th generation Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD model. It was originally launched for Rs 54,999. Amazon is giving up to Rs 19,200 exchange offer and a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. The laptop ships with a 14-inch Full HD display and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

HP 15s

The HP 15s with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor is listed on Flipkart for Rs 47,490. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 512 GB SSD model. The 8GB RAM variant is being sold for Rs 59,500. You can avail a 10 percent discount on ICICI, Citi and Axis bank cards. There is no discrete GPU and the laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 720P HD webcam and Intel Integrated UHD graphics.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop is available for Rs 63,990. You can get this laptop at a much lower price, if you avail bank card offers, and exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000. The device comes with 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 Ti graphic card, a15.6-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home.

Apple MacBook Air

If don’t want to buy Windows and would like to have an Apple MacBook Air, then this will cost you Rs 59,990. The no-cost EMI option is also available and it starts from Rs 5,000 per month. There is also extra Rs 3,000 off on HDFC prepaid transaction, as per Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is also giving extra Rs 1,500 off on ICICI, Citi, Axis and Kotak Bank credit cards. The device features a13.3-inch display, and Intel Core i5 processor.

