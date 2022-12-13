5 AI image enhancement tools to give your old, low-res images a new lease of life

Got an old photo album lying around that is yellowing? Clicked photos during a trip only to find out that they’re blurry after getting home? AI photo restoration and enhancing tools are here to save the day. Not only do they help improve and restore the quality of blurry or damaged photos, but you can also use them to bring old B&W albums back to life by adding a dash of colour. Today, we look at some of the best such tools on the Play Store and the App Store and list the features they have on offer.

Remini

Remini turns low-quality photos into high-definition ones with just one tap Remini turns low-quality photos into high-definition ones with just one tap

Remini isn’t very big on features. Instead, it tries to figure out on its own how the photo will look at its best – and actually does a great job at it. There’s no configuration required here – simply upload your photo from the gallery, hit the enhance button, and let the AI work its magic. The app’s capable of enhancing low-resolution images by stuffing them with more pixels, and making blurred, damaged, and scratched images clearer. While the tool is free to use, you need to watch an ad just about every time you wish to enhance a photo. A pro subscription does away with that while also introducing a couple of enhancement presets.

Pixelup

Pixelup lets you animate portrait shots with ease. Pixelup lets you animate portrait shots with ease.

Pixelup is dedicated to turning your low-res snaps into photos that don’t look like you clicked them with a 2MP phone camera. You can also use it to enhance photos that were a victim of WhatsApp and Instagram’s aggressive compression. Upsizing isn’t all that the app has on offer though as it also lets you “Animate” your photos. You get a bunch of animation presets you can apply to a face, giving photos a fun twist. Just make sure you’re using that the face in the photo is expressionless and is staring straight into the camera to avoid trippy outputs.

PhotoTune

PhotoTune does an excellent job of removing grain from low-quality night shots PhotoTune does an excellent job of removing grain from low-quality night shots

PhotoTune gives you four ways to “tune” your images – Enhance, Beautify, HDR, and Colorise. While the rest of the features are pretty self-explanatory, Beautify stands out in that it’s dedicated to enhancing portraits. Both Enhance and Beautify do an excellent job when it comes to removing noise from low-quality night shots. Like Pixelup, the app is free to use for the most part, with some paid features, but using it without a subscription is a real pain. There are ads unskippable ads at every turn, and some of them really test your patience.

EnhanceFox

EnhanceFox stands out by offering a video enhancement feature EnhanceFox stands out by offering a video enhancement feature

If the ads on the other two apps are a bit too frustrating, then EnhanceFox’s shorter 5-second ads will be more tolerable. Four features are on offer here – Enhance, Colorize, Toom, and DeScratch. The Enhance feature works well for the most part, although it can get a bit too aggressive with facial beautification sometimes. Meanwhile, the Toon preset gives the app a unique twist, turning selfies into cute – if not a bit amusing – anime-style portraits. You can also use EnhanceFox to beautify videos while also increasing their FPS.

PhotoAI

PhotoAI is the most feature-rich app on this list PhotoAI is the most feature-rich app on this list

PhotoAI is perhaps the most feature-rich app on this list and rightly so promotes itself as an “all-in-one AI toolkit.” You can enlarge photos, erase backgrounds, swap faces, retouch faces, turn images into cartoons, and a lot more. It doesn’t seem to throw ads at you every time you wish to edit a photo, but you only get 5 credits (1 per edit). After these credits are over, you can either top up by watching an ad or upgrading to Pro.