3 ways you can chat with people on WhatsApp without adding them to your contacts

WhatsApp is the go-to platform for many when it comes to talking or keeping in touch with someone. But, more often than not, you might find yourself in a situation where you want to chat with someone on WhatsApp without adding them to your contact list, like texting a delivery person or a cab driver. Here are some of the quickest ways you can chat with people on WhatsApp without having to go through the lengthy process of adding them to your contacts.

Using web browser

Did you know you can chat with people on WhatsApp by simply entering their phone number on your web browser? All you need to do is open your favourite internet browser and type wa.me/************. Here, instead of stars, type the phone number you want to chat with along with the country code.

You can also use a web browser to start a conversation with people on WhatsApp. (Express Photo) You can also use a web browser to start a conversation with people on WhatsApp. (Express Photo)

On the web page that loads, you will see an option that says ‘Continue to Chat’. Click on it and WhatsApp will let you chat with the person right away.

Also Read | 7 WhatsApp chat tips and tricks you may not know about

Using WhatsApp’s Message Yourself feature

Another easy way to chat with someone on WhatsApp without having to add them to your contacts is by using the ‘Message Yourself’ feature. All you need to do is copy the number and open WhatsApp. Now, click on the message icon that appears at the bottom of the ‘Chat’ section and you will see the option to message yourself.

Here, paste the number of the person you want to want to talk to and

Using third-party apps

By far, the quickest way to text someone on WhatsApp without adding them to your contact list is by installing an app on the Play Store called ‘Click to Chat’. Using WhatsApp’s public API, the app opens a chat window on WhatsApp as soon as you enter the number with its country prefix code. In case you don’t know the country code, it has a built in option with a list of countries using which you can quickly enter the code.

Click to Chat app is available for free on the Click to Chat app is available for free on the Google Play Store. (Express Photo)

This cuts down on additional steps required by the aforementioned methods and is really one of the quickest ways to chat with someone who is not on your contact list.