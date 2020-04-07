2GB per day for Rs 251: Should you get Reliance Jio’s Work From Home pack?

Reliance Jio is offering a new Work from Home pack, but is it worth it? (Image source: Bloomberg) Reliance Jio is offering a new Work from Home pack, but is it worth it? (Image source: Bloomberg)

With the onset of lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a part of the workforce has been working remotely, out of which a large number of employees have been relying on mobile data to fulfil their official duties. Even those who cannot work from home are consuming more data, thanks to the lockdown.

Telecom operators including Reliance Jio took note of the situation and have been providing double data benefits on select prepaid recharge plans to help their subscribers with increased data need.

Reliance Jio also rolled out a new Work From Home pack offering 2GB data per day for a validity of 51 days. The pack is priced at Rs 251, which is priced below the usual offering of Rs 444 plan that comes with 2GB data per day for a validity of 56 days.

However, the Work From Home prepaid plan from Reliance Jio does not offer any calling or SMS benefits like the other All-in-One plans from Jio. The Rs 251 pack only offers 2GB data per day and that’s it. You cannot make calls or send messages to anyone even if you have some calling balance in your account.

This new prepaid pack is supposed to be an add-on pack which the users can club with their usual prepaid recharge to get additional 2GB data per day for a period of 51 days. If you decide to go with the Rs 251 pack alone, you cannot make calls. Also, you cannot use the data vouchers when the 2GB data limit is exhausted.

If you want a prepaid pack from Jio that takes care of extra data needs, you can simply go with the usual daily data packs with 1.5GB per day packs or 2GB per day pack. In case you exhaust your daily data limit, you can always top-up with data vouchers that now come with double data benefits.

