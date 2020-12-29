Sony Xperia 5 II to Google Pixel 5: Phones we wished launched in India in 2020

A decade ago, Indian smartphone users had to wait to get the latest smartphones, but that picture changed drastically in the last two to three years. India is the second largest smartphone market in the world, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphone sales continue to grow. For most companies now, India is a crucial market, when launching their latest devices. But there were still a few phones that didn’t make it into the country in 2020. We take a look at the phones that didn’t launch in India this year and we wish they had made an appearance.

Google Pixel 5

Google’s Pixel 4 didn’t make it to India thanks the complications over the Soli radar chip on the front. The story continued with Google’s Pixel 5, which is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor in 2020. The mid-range processor helped Google lower the price of the device and focus on what it does best: software.

The Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With most companies focusing on big-screen phones, a 6-inch phone seems more compact these days. The phone weighs just 151 grams, which is another plus point. There weren’t many changes in the camera hardware, but it is able to take excellent photos with its dual-camera setup.

The main improvement was on the battery front, which was a disappointing aspect of its predecessor. It has a 4,080 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and wireless charging. Overall, Google Pixel 5 could have been a no-nonsense phone relying on software, instead of being about specifications. Still, Indian users had the option of going for the Pixel 4a, which did make it to the market.

Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony left the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter of 2019 after a massive dip in sales. However, Sony has been making impressive phones of late focusing mainly on its camera tech. Despite being known for its camera capabilities, Sony Xperia 5 II does not have a huge camera bump like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

It has a triple camera setup with three 12MP sensors on the back, which are capable of capturing stunning photos and videos. The Pro apps for photos and videos provide the user with several options while capturing moments.

The Xperia 5 II is a flagship, powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB. It sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. With these specifications, Xperia 5 II would have appealed to gamers as well. The size of the phone made it compact and easy for one-handed usage.

The screen also comes with HDR support with 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. It houses dual front-facing speakers with DSEE Ultimate, which basically makes it an excellent device for content consumption which has definitely increased during the pandemic.

Lenovo Legion Duel

Lenovo Legion Duel is clearly a gaming powerhouse. It would have been the perfect competitor of the Asus ROG 3 had it launched in India. Legion Duel has a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The phone has two 2,500 mAh batteries, which can be charged separately via two Type C ports. The charging speed at 90W is capable of getting the phone to a full charge in just 30 minutes and 50 per cent in just 10 minutes.

The phone did not compromise on other aspects as well as it has a Quad-microphone system with Qualcomm’s noise reduction technology. There are two keys for ultrasonic gaming. Even the camera placement is in the middle. On the back, it has a dual-camera setup with 64MP primary camera and 16MP ultrawide lens. The pop-up 20MP selfie camera placement was different too giving it a futuristic feel as it popped up from the middle while holding the smartphone horizontally.

Legion Duel was even spotted on Lenovo India’s website for a while, but it didn’t launch this year. Maybe the company will launch its first gaming phone in India in 2021, so there’s still hope.

ZTE Axon 20 5G

ZTE Axon 20 5G is one of the first phones to feature an under-display camera. ZTE’s Axon devices don’t typically make it to India, but this given the new tech it sports, it would have made for an interesting sales point. The front shooter is not exactly invisible as one can notice it while viewing from different angles, but it is still an upgrade over punch-hole and notches, which have become so common.

The Axon 20 is a very bulky phone with a 6.92-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. On the front, it has a 32MP camera whereas on the rear it has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10T series was launched in India, but the Mi 10 Ultra did not make it into the country. The Mi 10 Ultra’s camera was rated very highly. On the back, it has a camera module with a 48MP wide camera, another 48MP periscope telephoto capable of 5x optical zoom and 120x hybrid zoom, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 20MP camera.

It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Mi 10, this one is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It houses a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 120W charging support, which can juice up the phone in just 40 minutes. It could have been the true maxed out flagship by the company in India.

