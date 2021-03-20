108MP phones: List of smartphones available in India with 108MP camera setup

This year, several brands are expected to launch phones with a 108MP rear camera setup. Realme 8 Pro is all set to launch in India on March 24, with a massive 108MP camera. Motorola is also rumoured to unveil a new Moto G60 device with the same high-resolution camera. While these phones will launch in the coming weeks, let’s take a look at a list of smartphones that are currently available in India with a 108MP camera setup. It is worth noting that all the below mentioned smartphones offer contemporary design, massive display, fast chargers and great performance in their price range.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Mi 10i was one of the first phones to pack a 108MP camera at an affordable price point. Xiaomi added a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor with 1/1.52-inch sensor size, 9-in-1 pixel binning, 2.1um super pixel, and f/1.75 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture.

There is also a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor as well. It comes with six long exposure modes, HDR, Google Lens, night mode 2.0, Pro mode, panorama, raw mode, more. One can also record 4k videos with this phone. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is a 5G phone and its price in India is set at Rs 21,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently the cheapest smartphone in India to offer a 108MP quad rear camera setup. The device has a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5MP super macro shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For capturing selfies, there is a 16MP camera. The device can shoot 1080p as well as 4K videos at 30fps. There is also a super-steady mode, night mode and other camera features. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a 4G device and is priced at Rs 18,999 in India.

​Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is Samsung’s top-notch flagship phone, comes with a 108MP triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is accompanied by a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP tertiary sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. The device supports 3x optical zoom and 50x space zoom.

The device is capable of shooting 8K videos, which will surely take a lot of your phone’s space. The device’s rear camera setup also supports laser autofocus for an enhanced experience. On the front is a 10MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G carries a price label of Rs 1,04,999 and you will get the same price on Flipkart. The mentioned price is for the 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year, has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP sensor. It offers support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. The secondary camera in the setup is a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 10MP sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens, OIS support and 3x optical zoom. There is also a 10MP sensor with an f/4.9 telephoto lens and OIS support and 10x optical zoom.

Samsung has also offered a laser autofocus sensor for enhanced results. Furthermore, the device also offers support for 100X Space Zoom. For selfies and videos, the flagship phone packs a 40MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts from Rs 1,05,999, which is for the base 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge+ is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It was originally launched in India for Rs 74,999. The flagship phone packs an optically stabilised 108MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. One can record up to 6K videos with this Motorola phone.

The rear camera setup also includes a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view. It is paired with an 8MP telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output. The company has also added support for a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, Motorola has added a 25MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.