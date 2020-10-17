10 tips to note before shopping from Amazon, Flipkart sales

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales have begun ahead of the festive season. Both e-commerce giants are offering jaw-dropping deals during the festive sales but these deals don’t last for long and keep changing depending on the consumer demand. Amid the barrage of exciting deals and jaw-dropping discounts, one might often get over-enthusiastic and may fall prey to devious tricks by online shopping sites, so here we list crucial things to keep in mind before going on to a virtual shopping spree this festive season.

Check discounted prices properly

It often happens that discounted prices are applicable only for premium members or only on those products that fulfill certain criteria in a particular category for a specific time period. That’s why you should thoroughly read the discount related guidelines before buying the products.

Calculate bank offers properly

Bank offers are crucial while purchasing any product as they may reduce the price of your shopping list considerably. So, it is a necessity to calculate the discounts offered by banks carefully keeping in mind all the provisions and maximum discount provided by the offer.

Add your delivery details before for faster checkout

As online shopping sales remain active only for a limited period of time, it becomes mandatory to scroll through the pages quite diligently. That’s why add your delivery and payment related details before the sale commences for a faster checkout of the products before they go out of stock.

Big discounts are too good to be true

Huge discounts on products remain to be main attraction of these sales, but many times, shopping sites offer discounts on inflated prices. That’s why you should confirm the authentic prices from original sites or non-sale website to see if the product is already under your budget or not.

Add good deals in your cart fast

That said, attracting deals often remain to be for a specific time period while the product might get out of stock sooner than later. So, you should always add those deals immediately in your cart which you feel worth their price.

Compare products before purchasing

Always compare similar products available in multiple price ranges. As usual you may fall for the least expensive price but with that it may happen that you might get the low-quality product. So, it is better to compare products keeping qualitative parameters in mind instead of being regretful after getting an inferior item.

Check EMI offer properly

Ecommerce platforms often fool consumers by offering no-cost EMI usually on highly-inflated prices. So even if you feel, you aren’t paying any interest, you end up doing so. To avoid the gimmickry of these shopping sales, you should check the prices on original websites.

Wait for more before you make a purchase

Slow and steady wins the race. That’s why it is recommendable to check and patiently wait for various deals as they continuously change every hour bringing exciting surprises and offers on products.

Check Ssipping costs

To further cut down some expenses, do check the shipping cost on your orders as most of the times free shipping is available only for premium customers while it is also available for generic customers, it is only applicable till a certain amount. In addition, shipping cost may also differ on the basis of your location, size of the product and duration it may take for delivery.

Revise product details

Generally, shopping sites try to allure customers to buy products by their attractive images which may often give a fallacious impression about the product. In the hindsight, customers also purchase them without reading their details. So it is advisable to attentively go through the description of the product before making any purchase-related decision.

