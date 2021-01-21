10 smartphone deals you can’t afford to miss during Republic Day Sale

Amazon and Flipkart are hosting Republic Day Sale on their respective platforms and are offering good discounts on popular mobile phones in India. But, a lot of people a not aware of the best smartphone deals available on these platforms and end up spending more. We have handpicked the best smartphone deals available during the ongoing Republic Day sale on Amazon and Flipkart. The list includes iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T, iPhone 11, Poco X3 and other devices. Keep reading if you are looking for the best 2021 smartphone deals to upgrade from your old phone.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini can be bought for less than Rs 60,000 as Amazon is currently offering up to Rs 4,500 discount on SBI credit card, and up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini is listed on the site at a discounted price of Rs 64,490. It was originally launched for Rs 69,900 in India.

Do note that you don’t get the charge with the device and only a Lightning-to-USB-C cable. So, you will also be required to buy an adapter. Amazon is offering the adapter for Rs 1,999, which you can include while iPhone 12 mini. When the Republic Day Sale ends, Amazon will sell the device at the original price. So, if you want to buy the new iPhone 12 series phone, you can’t afford to miss this Republic Sale.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 is currently available for as low as Rs 48,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange of your old device, whereas Amazon is giving up to 12,499 exchange offer. Flipkart is also giving Rs 1,000 off to those who make payment using the HDFC credit card. This means that Flipkart is offering a much better deal in comparison to Amazon if you take both the offers into consideration.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for just Rs 44,999, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Amazon, on the other hand, is selling the same flagship phone for R 63,990. There is also up to Rs 16,500 exchange offer and 10 percent off on HDFC bank card on Flipkart. If you don’t care about having a 5G device and want to buy a flagship phone, then this is your best bet. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will offer you powerful performance, excellent photography experience, a feature-rich UI, long enough battery life and overall premium experience.

OnePlus 8T

It is quite rare to see discounts on OnePlus products. While the OnePlus 8T is still listed on Amazon for original price. The Amazon Prime members can get it for Rs 40,499 after applying the Rs 2,500 discount coupon. One can also avail the 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 off on exchange of your old phone. The OnePlus 8T was originally launched for Rs 42,999. You might not be getting a big discount on this phone, but you are still saving some money after applying the discount coupon, exchange offer and SBI bank card offer.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro has also received a big discount on Flipkart and one can get it for Rs 79,999. The iPhone 11 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 99,900. This price is for the base 64GB of storage. There is also up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange and 10 percent discount on HDFC credit card. The new iPhone 12 is also available in the same range, which you can buy if don’t want the Pro version of iPhone 11. It is available for Rs 76,900 on Amazon with up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer.

When the iPhone 11 Pro was launched, the company said that the device is designed for the “most powerful and advanced smartphone.” It offers the best display, good battery life and a triple rear camera setup similar to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You get a compact 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for Haptic Touch. The phones sport a textured matte glass and stainless-steel design with IP68 rating. It packs Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chip that is backed by the company’s third-gen Neural Engine for better real-time photo and video analysis.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

If you are looking for a budget phone, then you can consider buying the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. It is available with Rs 2,000 discount and is being sold for Rs 13,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,450 on Flipkart. The device comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is powerful enough to handle your hardcore games and deliver smooth enough performance. The handset has a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Poco X3

Flipkart is offering the Poco X3 at the lowest price. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. If you apply the exchange offer and avail the HDFC bank offer, then you will be able to buy the handset at a much lower price. The Poco X3 was launched with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

iPhone XR, iPhone SE

If you want to buy an iPhone and don’t want to spend more than 40,000, then iPhone XR is currently your best bet. Customers will get up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange and 10 percent off on HDFC bank card. If your budget is lower than the mentioned price segment, then you can consider buying the iPhone SE. Flipkart is selling the 64GB model of iPhone SE for Rs 31,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51

During Republic Day Sale, Amazon is giving the Rs 2,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy M51, which bring the price down to Rs 20,999. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional Rs 1,500 discount on SBI credit card to sweeten the deal. The Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel, a massive 7,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.