Best phones you can buy in 2021: A list of gaming smartphones starting at Rs 14,999

These days you get a powerful processor and some gaming-centric features as well with most of the mid-range premium devices. The brands are launching phones with a high-refresh-rate display and Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon processor for smooth performance. The handsets also have a gaming mode, and a cooling system to sustain hours of performance. If you are someone who likes to play graphics-heavy games, then check out the list of 10 best phones you can buy for gaming in March 2021. We have mentioned phones at all price points, so that you can buy the device as per your budget.

10 best phones you can buy for gaming in March 2021

Realme Narzo 20 Pro at Rs 14,999

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a 4G phone and falls under Rs 15,000 price segment. You can pick this budget phone for gaming and other purposes. The device features a offers a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is worth pointing out that no other brand is currently offering a 65W fast charger with a smartphone under Rs 15,000. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery, and a powerful enough MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor.

Poco X3 at Rs 16,999

You can also consider buying the Poco X3 smartphone, which comes with liquid cooling technology too. The device packs a Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is powerful enough to deliver good performance and users will not witness any slowdown, as per our testing. The Poco X3 offers stereo speakers, a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, and smooth overall performance. You also get a massive 6,000mAh battery and the 4G phone ships with a 33W fast charger. It is IP53 rated, which means it is dust and water-resistant.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G at Rs 20,999

If your budget is around Rs 20,000, then you can go for Xiaomi’s Mi 10i 5G phone. The device supports stereo speakers, a 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate display, and an inbuilt cooling system. It is powered by the 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. Other features include a 6.7-inch display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more.

OnePlus Nord 5G at Rs 29,999

OnePlus Nord comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor, which is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. The handset features a 90Hz refresh rate display for smoother transitions, stereo speakers, and an internal cooling system. The OnePlus Nord also sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sheet. OnePlus ships the device with a 30W fast charger, which can quickly fill up the 4,115mAh battery.

Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999

Realme X7 Pro has a powerful enough processor, which will not disappoint you in the gaming department, given you are playing on medium graphics settings. The recently launched Realme X7 Pro also comes with a heat dissipation system, including a vapor chamber to cool down the core temperature of the device.

As per our testing, the device’s back panel gets a little warm after playing a resource-heavy game for an hour. If you are charging the device while playing a game, then it is a bit hard to hold the Realme X7 Pro, which is the case with most phones. The mid-range device has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is one of the few mid-range phones which ships with a 65W fast charger.

OnePlus 8T 5G at Rs 42,999

With OnePlus phones, you always get the best performance and a bloatware-free experience. The OnePlus 8T is no different. You can play heavy titles on this device for hours and you will notice no stutter or lag. The company’s flagship device ships with a 120Hz high refresh rate display, and a multi-layered gaming-grade cooling system, which keeps the internals cool. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

Other features include a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ display, and a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus ships the device with a 65W charger, which will help quickly top-up the battery. The 5G phone even offers a dual stereo speaker setup There are bank card and exchange offers on Amazon, which you can avail to get the OnePlus 8T at a lower price.

Asus ROG Phone 3 at 46,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 is a gaming phone and offers dual, front-facing speakers that are powered by ROG GameFX and Dirac HD Sound technologies. It comes with support for Hi-Res audio, quad microphones with Asus Noise Reduction tech, and ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

The device has a 144Hz refresh rate display with 270Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, which will offer you a snappy performance. It is backed by Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. You also get a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The flagship phone has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

iPhone XR at Rs 43,999

The iPhone XR is yet another smartphone, which you can buy for gaming and other purposes. It can handle graphically demanding games very well. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which contains a six-core CPU and a four-core GPU alongside a new dedicated Neural Engine. The device comes with a 6.1-inch TrueTone display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sample rate.

iPhone 12 5G series starting at Rs 63,900

The iPhone 12 mini is currently available for as low as Rs 63,900 via Amazon. This means you are getting a discount of Rs 6,000 as the device was launched for Rs 69,900. While you can purchase any iPhone 12 series, we suggest you buy the iPhone 12 mini if you don’t want to spend more than Rs 70,000. The iPhone 12 series comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, which is based on a 5nm process.

It will offer you a robust performance. iPhones are known for best-in-class performance and the same you can expect with Apple’s new 5G series. The A14 Bionic chip is backed by a 16-core Neural Engine, which is touted to be capable of performing up to 11 trillion operations per second. You get an OLED panel, an excellent camera setup, and a premium design. The Max and Pro versions have the same triple rear camera setup and the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini version have a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series starting at Rs 69,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a flagship phone and will offer you the best of everything. You can buy the standard, Pro or the Ultra version of the Galaxy S21, as per your needs and budget. Under the hood, there is Samsung’s flagship Exynos 2100 processor. You get a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display, a big battery with support for fast charging, and a stunning camera setup.