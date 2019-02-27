Spotify now available in India, subscription starts Rs 119 a month

Spotify, one of the world’s most popular music streaming services, is now available in India. Indianexpress.com had earlier reported how we had spotted the app on new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices which will become available in India early March. The launch comes after months of speculation about a possible India entry.

While earlier the Spotify app was not available for download in India, now the same can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. Earlier, Indian users streamed Spotify using VPN services.

A Spotify India website is also live as of Wednesday morning. As per the site, after a month of free trial, users will be able to get Spotify Premium starting Rs 119 per month. There is also a Rs 13 per day option with no commitment to a long term subscription.

The Spotify India service has a good mix of Bollywood and regional content with good playlists in languages like Malayalam. In January Spotify had announced the “addition of an expanded catalog from T-Series,” with over 1,60,000 songs in Hindi and regional languages.

We can expect some exclusive launches also soon, as Spotify will need to make a mark for itself in a very competitive music streaming market. In India, along with local players like Saavn and Gaana, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music have been able to make a mark in recent times and get people to pay for subscriptions.

Spotify’s challenge will be to offer something unique in comparison to these existing services.