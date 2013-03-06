Sony Xperia Z launched,water-proof phone priced at Rs 38,990

Sony India launched its flagship mobile phone – Xperia Z in India on Wednesday. The phone will cost Rs 38,990. The five-inch phone is water-proof and dust-resistant,making it ideal for use in India.

The phone has a stunning 1080-pixel display with a resolution of 441 pixels per inch. The 13.1-megapixel camera is among the best in the market,with good performance even in low light.

The phone has a powerful 1.5 Ghz quad-core processor,2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage (expandable to 48GB). Sony’s custom user interface enhances Android Jelly Bean with a good set of fonts and effects.

Regarding the waterproof feature,Sony said it can be immersed in up to 1 m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The phone has no physical buttons,except the power and volume buttons on the right.

