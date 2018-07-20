Panel on data protection: 150 citizens express concerns over lack of transparency

The letter requested that, before Cabinet submission, the draft legislation be made public for 30 days to invite comments. The letter requested that, before Cabinet submission, the draft legislation be made public for 30 days to invite comments.

In a letter to law and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, over 150 citizens expressed concern about a lack of transparency with the ongoing Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) committee, which is slated to release a data protection legislation draft soon.

The citizens requested the disclosure of the committee meeting dates, agenda, minutes, correspondences, presentations, and invited experts, as well as the responses to the released White Paper. The letter requested that, before Cabinet submission, the draft legislation be made public for 30 days to invite comments.

The signatories also disagreed with the committee’s mandate to balance both digital economy growth with data security and protection, arguing to re-center “individual rights and public interest.”

