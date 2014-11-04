Kolkata has more Internet user that cyber hubs Bangalore and Hyderabad

Top four metros have a 23 per cent penetration of Internet Users in India Top four metros have a 23 per cent penetration of Internet Users in India

While Mumbai, with 16.4 million Internet users, tops the online penetration in India, Delhi has registered the highest year-on-year growth in users, shows the IAMAI-IMRB I-Cube 2014 Findings.

Delhi has the second largest number of internet users at 12.15 million, followed by Kolkata at 6.27 million. Kolkata has overtaken Bangalore (5.99 million) and Chennai (5.58 million) to come to third slot.

In 2013, Mumbai had 12 million internet users, while Delhi had 8.1 million.

Delhi registered With 50 per cent y-o-y growth, while Mumbai followed with 37 per cent, and Bangalore with 36 per cent. Hyderabad and Pune, with a growth of 34 per cent each are at fourth while Kolkata and Ahmedabad with 33 per cent each are at fifth position. Chennai with 24 per cent has registered the lowest growth rate among the top eight cities.

Overall, the top four metros have a 23 per cent penetration of Internet Users in India. The other four Metros have 11 per cent.

Among the smaller metros with a population of more than 1 million, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Vadodara and Nagpur are the top five cities with highest number of internet users.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App