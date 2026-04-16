Google should allow third-party search engines access to data, EU says

EU pushes Google to share search data with rivals under new rules, sparking concerns over privacy and competition

The European Commission has proposed that Google allow third-party search engines to access its search data, including that of artificial intelligence chatbots with search functionalities, to comply with the Digital Markets Act, the commission said on Thursday.

Clare Kelly, Google’s senior competition counsel, said ⁠the tech giant would fight against the measures, which it said overreached and would jeopardise users’ privacy. “Hundreds of millions of Europeans trust Google with their most sensitive searches – including private questions about their health, family, and finances – and the Commission’s proposal would ⁠force us to hand this data over to third parties, with dangerously ineffective privacy protections,” ‌she said in a statement.