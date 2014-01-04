Did you see that? Best videos making the rounds this week

If you’re looking to see the most popular videos of the week,look no further. We’ve sifted through the top most trending YouTube postings,and culled the five that we think give the best slice of the web last week.

1. Using Sound To Levitate Objects

Researchers in Tokyo have put a new twist on the use of sound to suspend objects in air. They’ve used ultrasonic standing waves to trap pieces of wood,metal,and water  and even move them around.

2. FIFA World Cup Drama

Embedded above is the nearly two-minute video that will give football fans goose bumps until the greatest event in sports kicks off June 12. It captures the collective imagination of sports fans around the globe.

3. Plane lands on highway in Madhya Pradesh

Surprising onlookers,a four-seater private plane owned by industrialist Sam Verma made an emergency landing on highway at Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

4. Giant rubber duck explodes in Taiwan

The giant rubber duck that sailed into harbors around the world exploded during a visit to Taiwan just hours before it was to feature in New Year’s Eve celebrations.

5. Dubai,Burj Khalifa Fireworks New Year 2014

The Gulf city used the Burj Khalifa,the worlds tallest tower,as a launch pad during the explosive extravaganza at New Year’s Eve. The blast-off of 500,000 fireworks set a Guinness World Record for the largest display ever.

