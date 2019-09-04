Chandrayaan-2 lander lowers orbit ahead of Sept 7 landing

The Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 mission has moved away from the main spacecraft and closer to the Moon, lowering itself into an orbit that was 104 km from the lunar surface at the nearest point and 128 km at the furthest.

The lander had separated itself from the main spacecraft on Monday and had started moving independently, though in the same orbit as the main spacecraft.

After a four-second manoeuvre performed at 8.50 am on Tuesday morning, Vikram, which carries the Pragyaan rover inside, changed its orbit and reached closer to the Moon. Through a similar operation on Wednesday, Vikram would lower itself further into an orbit that would be about 36 km from the lunar surface at its nearest point. It is from this orbit that it will begin its final descent on to the Moon on the early hours of Saturday.

The main spacecraft would continue to remain in its original orbit, and would relay information to the tracking station in Bengaluru for at least one year.

“Both the Orbiter (main spacecraft) and Lander are healthy,” ISRO said in a statement after Tuesday’s

manoeuvre.