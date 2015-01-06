CES 2015: Samsung’s latest ultra high definition TV is powered by Tizen OS

Samsung collaborated with the leading Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox to optimise content to meet premium quality SUHD standards. Samsung collaborated with the leading Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox to optimise content to meet premium quality SUHD standards.

Korean consumer electronics major Samsung today unveiled its latest line up of premium ultra high definition television under the SUHD range, which would be available in India in the coming months.

The Ultra High Definition (UHD) television with 4k resolution comes with a smart TV feature, powered by its homegrown operating system — Tizen. The SUHD TV has a homescreen that integrates services including Netflix, Comcast and Youtube.

“Our innovative heritage and spirit continue to push the boundaries of the home entertainment experience to new possibilities,” H S Kim President, Visual display, Samsung Electronics, said.

The SUHD TVs Would be available from 48 to 88 inches, and they should be available in India in the coming months. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the latest TV range.

According to the company, The SUHD comes as an option for high end consumers of OLED. It said the SUHD TV’s nano-crystal semiconductor transmits different colors of light depending on their size to produce the highest colour purity and light efficiency available today.

“This technology produces a wide range of more accurate colours, providing viewers with 64 times more colour expression than conventional TVs,” the company said.

The Korean firm collaborated with the leading Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox to optimise content to meet premium quality SUHD standards. Most recently, it partnered with the Fox Innovation Lab to re-master multiple scenes from its critically acclaimed film, Exodus, specifically for the SUHD TV.

