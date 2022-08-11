Airtel launches Wynk Studio, aims to bring more than 5000 artists onboard by 2024

Owned by Airtel, Wynk Music is one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the country. The telecom giant has now launched Wynk Studio, a platform for artists. In a statement, Airtel said Indians are spending more than 21 hours every week listening to music compared to the global average of 18 hours.

Wynk Studio plans to address some of the most pressing issues artists face such as discovery, monetisation and data analysis.

“The creator economy for music is at a nascent stage but poised to grow significantly. With Wynk Studio, we are building a platform that allows an aspiring musician to pursue their passion and earn income at the same time. Airtel’s experience in music streaming, ability to achieve scale, and long standing relationship with over 350 million customers will ensure that all stakeholders in the industry have an equal and a rewarding journey. We are looking to attract talent from across the world and scale the platform to 5000 artists in the next 1 year,” Airtel Digital CEO Adarsh Nair said in a press statement.

Wynk is reportedly spending Rs 100 crore and has plans to bring more than 5000 independent artists to the platform by the end of next year. The platform already has more than 100 artists on the platform in India, Singapore and the United States. Some of these artists include Nishad Patki, Gagan Baderiya, Ajay Nagarkoti, D-Shaw and Prateek Gandhi, each having more than a million streams.

Currently, Wynk Music offers songs in more than 15 Indian languages with regional songs accounting for more than 30 per cent of the overall streams.