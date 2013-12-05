These days,we frequently switch between the

office and the road,the desk and the sofa,type and touch,business and social,work and pleasure. The Acer Aspire P3 is perfect for it allit is a thin and light ultrabook when you are focused on productive tasks,and a tablet when you need greater flexibility to move around. This new machine from the Taiwanese device maker offers a good blend between being a tablet and a full-fledged laptop. It retails for R61,990.

Today,many users are faced with choosing between notebook,hybrid,convertible or tablet designs when selecting a mobile computing device. The Aspire P3 takes care of that,with no compromises required. Out of the box,the Aspire P3 comes across as a nice-looking convertible computer. It is fairly lightweight at 790 grams,measures 11.6 x 7.5 x 0.04 inches in body dimensions and is wrapped in a sleek brushed aluminum chassis. It comes with a keyboard cradle that doubles up as a stand and carry case. The 11.6-inch screen has a maximum resolution of 1,366-by-768. It uses 10-point touch technology,which provides effortless and accurate swiping,gesturing,pinching and zooming.

There is a micro-HDMI port and a full-size USB 3.0 port situated on the left side of the tablet along with a microphone and the power jack. On the right side are a speaker/headphone jack,the power button,a battery status indicator,and a volume key. A rear-facing five-megapixel camera is placed on the back,while a 720p HD camera is housed on top of the screen.

Acer believes that customers are moving to a touch-centric way of computing for most of their everyday tasks,such as web browsing,checking email,and entertainment. Their Aspire P3 makes touch computing even more powerful by providing customers with the responsive performance,fast boot times,and long battery life they want in a mobile PC. The computer is powered by a 1.5 GHz Intel Core i5-3339Y processor,4 GB of memory,and Intels integrated HD Graphics 4000 GPU.

In my experience,the Aspire P3 provided a fairly decent ultrabook performance. I feel that users can use it as their main computer for handling everything from everyday computing tasks to more demanding ones such as creating presentations and sharing multimedia content. It can also run multiple apps,such as video conferencing while reviewing spreadsheets and documents,further boosting productivity. The fast Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors deliver the performance needed to take on these tasks while providing more efficient power consumption for longer battery life of up to six hours.

Closing the case puts the Acer Aspire P3 into sleep mode,and opening it wakes up the device in only a few seconds. Since it runs Windows 8,it can handle Office programs as well as legacy Windows programs that are important for many businesses. The chiclet keyboard built into the cover is full-sized,so users can comfortably use it for productivity tasks such as writing documents; in my case,typing was really comfortable and I was able to type out emails with a fairly good amount of speed.

The Aspire P3 comes with an optional stylus that fits in the case for customers who want the convenience of pen-based input. Plus,it comes with a full-sized USB 3.0 port so customers can conveniently connect a mouse,printer,and other consumer devices.

The Aspire P3 is optmised for entertainment too. Its 11.6-inch HD display with IPS technology highlights video,photos and other multimedia in brilliant and accurate colour and clarity. The wide-screen design beautifully highlights movies,and multiple people can enjoy entertainment on the go thanks to the displays wide 170-degree viewing angles.

There are two small speakers embedded in the bottom of the tablet. Combined with Dolby Home Theatre software they deliver a much bigger sound than their size would indicate. They boost sound for headphones as well as built-in speakers. Audio and video on the Aspire P3 can be shared with additional displays via its HDMI port. The built-in Acer Crystal Eye HD webcam captures video in 720p HD,bringing life to video web chats,while the 5 megapixel back camera captures photos in high resolution.

My takeaways: with the Aspire P3 you get a tablet and an ultrabook in one slim package

SPECIFICATIONS

* Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.5 x 0.04 inches (H x W x D)

* Display: 29.46 cm multi-touch HD IPS display

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3339V

* Operating system: Windows 8

* Memory: 4 GB DDR3

* Storage: 120 GB SSD

* Camera: Acer Crystal Eye HD webcam,5 MP

Estimated street price: Rs 61,990

