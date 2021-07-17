Zunpulse smart doorbell review: An extra layer of security

Security has become a bigger concern for us over the past year given that we no longer want anyone to come inside our house or even interact with us at the doorstep. This is where a product like Zunpulse smart doorbell has become very relevant these days.

The Zunpulse smart doorbell is easy to set up and can be fixed on your front door or next to it. It connects to your phone via the Zunpulse app using the home Wi-Fi. The app also lets you set up and control other OTT devices from the company.

The device has a camera eye on the front, a motion sensor just above it and a button which visitors can press. There is a second part to this device — a small plug-on doorbell that goes on any power socket inside the house. When someone presses the button outside, this bell starts ringing.

The device can be controlled via the Zunpulse mobile app, which is available in the Apple and Google app stores. (Photo credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

However, you don’t really need this part given this is a smart doorbell. As soon as someone comes near the app sends an alert saying movement dented near doorbell. You can then use0 the doorbell tab on the app to see who is at the door. And if needed, you can initiate a call with that person using the doorbell — maybe to give instructions to leave a package outside the door or to come back later.

The smart doorbell offers good enough camera quality. (Photo credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

The camera quality is good and it works even in low-light. Also, the camera offers a wide angle, so you don’t have to worry about surprises.

This is a great device for those who don’t want to expose themselves to people in this pandemic period. Also if you are leaving a kid or an elderly parent alone at home, you can manage the door and their security with these devices.

There are no major issues, but the app is a bit buggy and crashes a bit. Also, I don’t like the idea of the second doorbell that goes on a power point. There could have been a better way to do this, though I am not sure what.

The device has large batteries and given its low power consumption, it should last a few months. (Photo credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

The doorbell comes with large batteries and given its low power consumption should last a few months for sure. Also, you can add a 32GB SD card in the devices for local storage of the footage — this might be needed if you have a very busy door.

At Rs 6,990, the Zunpulse smart doorbell is a smart option for those who want to add an extra layer of security to their houses. The ease of use, more than manages for the cost.