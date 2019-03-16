Zebronics Zeb Journey review: Comfortable, affordable Bluetooth earphones

Zebronics has been making some good strides in the audio space in recent times, and comes across as a brand that offers products at very affordable prices. The latest from Zebronics is the Zeb Journey Bluetooth earphone with a neck band design.

The Zeb Journey has a simple design — a hard plastic neck band with power and volume on the left side. The earphones stem out of the band, but don’t retract back in. The earbuds are soft and fit perfectly whatever you are up to. The two buds, when not in use, stick to each other thanks to their magnetic backs.

With iPhones and Android devices, the earphones offer remote capabilities — long press to adjust volume and single press to shift songs. The battery life is quite good and will last you close to 10 hours of playback.

The audio quality is good, but not great. It sounds a bit flat, but does not come in the way of you enjoying music. I used the earphones during my regular morning walks and it did a good job of blocking out external noise and offering a decent audio experience.

I tried all sorts of genres and liked the experience all through. If only the audio profile was a bit sharper.

But then the Zeb Journey costs just Rs 1,399, at which price the audio quality is not bad at all. The Zeb Journey offers a decent choice for those who want a Bluetooth earphone to use through the day, from their morning walks to commute and office calls.