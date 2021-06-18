Zebronics Zeb Fit 4220CH review: Good-looking budget smartwatch with calling

Zebronics Fit 4220CH is yet another budget wearable, packed with features like heart-rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, watch faces and more. However, what sets it apart is a Bluetooth calling feature that lets users take calls straight from the watch. This is usually found on premium watches.

It comes with a metal body and premium looks, which is often not found in wearables of this segment. But does all that translate to a good buy? Read on to find out.

Zebronics Fit 4220CH: What’s good?

Zebronics manages to club a number of features and premium looks in a watch at this price. Apart from the usual fitness bells and whistles, the watch includes elements like a SpO2 sensor and an IP67 certification. The feature-packed specs also include replaceable TPU straps.

Build and design

It is easily one of the best-built watches of this segment with a metal body and good quality TPU straps. Everything including the dial, the buttons on the side and the fastening buckle on the strap looks great and feels great on the wrist. The Strap is also replaceable so you can always switch it out for another leather, metal or TPU strap of your choice.

The 3.3cm full touchscreen display, though not an AMOLED panel, produces crisp contrast and punchy colours, which is really great for a TFT panel, It also gets pretty bright, that is very visible outdoors.

The design and build quality of the Zeb Fit 4220CH is one of the best in this price segment. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The design and build quality of the Zeb Fit 4220CH is one of the best in this price segment. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Features

The smartwatch’s heart rate sensor offers accurate data and the step-tracker is also very accurate. There are 7 dedicated sports modes for sports like Cricket and Football and while we couldn’t test them under lockdown, they should work fine give the accuracy of the sensors here. Apart from these, it has a weather app, a music player, a remote camera shutter and other features like an alarm and stopwatch, all of which work great.

The Bluetooth calling functionality, the main highlight of this product, works flawlessly. Dialling numbers, making and taking calls straight from the watch have a slight learning curve to them, but are easy once you get a hang of things.

The watch will not sync your contacts directly though, and you will have to first use the companion app to import favourite contacts to the app. The others will show up as numbers on the watch. Bluetooth calling can also be turned off via a toggle from the watch, without having to disconnect the device entirely, and that comes in handy.

The Zeb Fit 4220CH is a feature-packed watch. (Image Source: The Zeb Fit 4220CH is a feature-packed watch. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

UI and compatibility software

The Zebronics Fit 4220CH features a surprisingly fast user interface, beating many other budget watches at this price which come with laggy software experiences. It doesn’t exactly offer a graphically supreme experience, any fancy new features or better navigational gestures, but we could breeze through the UI with consistency.

The watch connects to your phone via the Zeb-FIT 20-series app. It is strange that Zebronics doesn’t have one single app for all its wearables, but regardless, this one looks and works just fine. The app is well designed and easy to navigate through.

Zebronics Fit 4220CH: What’s not good?

For the price, the Zebronics Fit 4220CH doesn’t get a whole lot wrong. However, if we were to nit-pick, we could have asked for a more intuitive UI, which although fluid, is too simple for a premium looking watch like this. Also, the TPU straps are pretty generic and don’t exactly match the premium feel of the dial. However, you can always shell out some extra money and buy third-party straps that could also be more comfortable.

Verdict: Should you buy the Zebronics Fit 4220CH?

The Zebronics Fit 4220CH is a great budget smartwatch for users who want a fitness-oriented watch that carries basic functionality with good looks. While it is not loaded with features, it comes with more than what you can ask for at the price, and the Bluetooth calling feature which works alright is just icing on the cake. If you want a good smartwatch under Rs 5,000, this is a great option to consider.