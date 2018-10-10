Xiaomi Redmi 6 review: Good performance and battery life at a budget

Redmi 6 is a decent option in the budget segment with Realme 2 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 as its closest competitors.

Xiaomi, which is amongst the top three smartphone vendors in India, has a new Redmi 6 series in India. The Redmi 6 was unveiled alongside Redmi 6 Pro, which is slightly more expensive and a cheaper Redmi 6A. The phone succeeds Redmi 5, launched earlier this year.

Redmi 6’s price starts at Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant that we got for review. The higher-end 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 9,499. The big change with Redmi 6, when compared to its predecessor is the phone now comes with dual rear cameras.

The screen size is smaller at 5.45-inches than 5.7-inches on Redmi 5 and it runs a MediaTek processor. In terms of design, the phone very much looks like its predecessor, except a few minor tweaks including the placement of rear camera lens.

So what has changed on Redmi 6 over Redmi 5 and should you upgrade so soon? Here is our full review:

Redmi 6 specifications: 5.45-inch HD+ display | Helio P22 processor | 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage | 12MP+5MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | 3,000mAh battery | Android Oreo 8.1

Redmi 6 price in India: Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, Rs 9,499 for 3GB RAM+64GB storage

Xiaomi Redmi 6 review: What is good?

Redmi 6 sports a plastic back design with a metal finish that in no way looks cheap. It has a solid build and thanks to curved edges, easy to hold. The phone is sleek, which I liked and feels light. Overall, I was happy with the design, which looks minimalist, though the rear camera module does jut out a bit.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a plastic back design with a metal finish that in no way looks cheap.

The phone uses a micro-USB port for charging, which is placed at the bottom, while a 3.5mm headset jack can be found on top. The power button on right is well within reach, and I was happy with the placement of rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. On left are two slots, one for primary SIM card as well as microSD card and another for secondary SIM.

The display on Redmi 6 is 5.45-inch HD+ with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Redmi 6 isn’t entirely bezel-less and has a prominent chin at the bottom. I was happy with the display under most lighting conditions, thanks to a good colour and contrast. The viewing angles are also decent, except for in bright outdoors where I struggled to look at the screen, even with brightness turned to maximum.

The display on Redmi 6 is 5.45-inch HD+ with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Redmi 6 camera performance is decent for the price. The outdoor shots were detailed with good colour reproduction.The phone can handle reds well, and there is no noticeable bleeding with brighter colours. I was impressed with the portrait shots taken in places where there was ample light. The camera can detect the subject well to keep it in sharp focus and retain details, while the background is blurred.

The portrait effect works fine indoors and does not take a lot of time to adjust focus, which I liked. The front 5MP camera is capable of clicking some decent photos when there is plenty of light. The low-lights shots were not that great as details were missing.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

When it comes to performance, the phone can handle most daily tasks with ease. This includes making calls, browsing social media, messaging, listening to songs, etc. The good thing is the phone does not heat up even during long hours of binge watching sessions or close to half an hour of gameplay. The fingerprint was quick to unlock the phone almost each time I tried.

The battery lasts for a day with moderate to heavy usage, which is great. Even with around 20 per cent of power left, I was able to squeeze out close to an hour and a half hour of Netflix session. My daily usage included watching videos, listening to music online, and playing games occasionally.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 review: What’s not good?

Redmi 6 is a bit slippery and a back cover is recommended. I felt, the volume on calls could have been better as I was not satisfied with the quality even with the volume turned up to maximum. It takes almost two and a half hours to get fully charged from around 18 per cent, though fast-charging at this price is impossible.

In low-light, one shouldn’t expect detailed shots though colour reproduction is not terrible.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 is a bit slippery and a back cover is recommended.

The face unlock is not the fastest and takes about two seconds lag, especially in low light conditions and with glasses on.

I did notice that the apps took about a second or two to load with multiple tabs or open or right after playing graphics heavy games like Asphalt-8.

Redmi 6 review: Verdict

Redmi 6 is a decent option in the budget segment with Realme 2 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 as its closest competitors. Realme 2 comes with a bigger display, battery and camera specifications, but you will also have to spend almost Rs 1,000 extra to get the same storage and RAM model. For those interested in big battery, they can go for the Asus phone that packs a 5,000 battery or Motorola One Power or the Redmi 6 Pro, which has a 4000 mAh one on board.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd