Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review: Camera and battery life are the highlights

Xiaomi has launched three new Redmi 6 phones in the month of September, which follows closely on the launch of the Redmi 5 in India. Redmi is traditionally the more budget friendly series in Xiaomi’s lineup, but this time Redmi 6 Pro crosses the Rs 10,000 price mark. This is the most expensive Redmi phone that Xiaomi has launched in India.

The Redmi 6 Pro also sports better specifications compared to the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, both of which are powered by MediaTek processors. In fact, this is the first time in years that Xiaomi launching a MediaTek processor powered phone in India, given that the lawsuit by Ericsson is now sorted.

The Redmi 6 Pro has a full HD+ display, better dual-rear cameras and a 4000 mAh battery. It comes in two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, as well 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Here’s our review of Redmi 6 Pro.

Redmi 6 Pro specifications: 5.84-inch full HD+ display (1080 x 2280 pixels), 432 PPI | Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, up to 2.0 GHz | 4GB RAM+64GB storage (expandable to 256GB) | 12MP + 5MP dual camera, f/2.2 aperture + 5MP front camera | 4000 mAh battery | MIUI 9.6 with Android Oreo 8.1

Redmi 6 Pro price in India: Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB, Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB

Redmi 6 Pro review: What’s good?

Redmi 6 Pro sports a full HD+ display, which is certainly a plus over the other two variants that have a HD+ (720p) resolution. Redmi 6 Pro’s display is impressive for the Rs 12,000 price point, and it works well in bright sunlight as well. Keep in mind that the Redmi 6 Pro has a notch on the display as well, though Xiaomi will let users turn this off in the settings. One issue that I did notice with the display was that I had to keep brightness levels on the higher side with the device to get the best experience.

Redmi 6 Pro also sports a 4000 mAh battery, which is a major highlight of the phone. It will easily last two days, even with moderate to heavy usage. In our PCMark test, it scored around 11 hours plus, which is impressive in this price bracket.

Redmi 6 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, which is a popular choice for many Xiaomi phones. The Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y2 are all running the same chipset.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 does ensure an above average performance in this price segment, especially when compared to phones with 400 series processors from Qualcomm, which are priced in a similar segment. Multi-tasking and opening multiple tabs on Chrome works all fine, and gaming also works okay. However, there is a noticeable lag when you are running games like Asphalt 8. I also noticed a slight lag in the camera processing when I would take a picture.

Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual-rear camera, which Xiaomi claims is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual-rear camera, which Xiaomi claims is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Still Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 will ensure a stable performance, even if it is does not make this the fastest Redmi phone. Our review unit had 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi has also added a dedicated microSD card slot on this phone, which users will appreciate.

Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual-rear camera, which the company claims is the same set up on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The camera performance is impressive for this price bracket. The colours are vivid, there are enough details in photos, and overall picture composition is nice. My only complaint would be the noticeable lag when one taps on the image after clicking it. It takes a few seconds for the processed image to load.

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web) Redmi 6 Pro camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Redmi 6 Pro review: What’s not good?

The low-light performance is nothing exceptional, and one can see that details are missing in photos. Same goes for the Portrait mode, which still needs some tweaks. It’s not entirely accurate when it comes to recognising the edges of the object.

In terms of design Redmi 6 Pro is nothing revolutionary. In fact, it resembles the countless other Xiaomi phones we have seen in the past. This Redmi 6 Pro is also bulky and heavier, with a more chunky design. As I mentioned above, performance is an issue when playing graphics intensive games.

Redmi 6 Pro notch display also means that the battery percentage is no longer visible outside. Redmi 6 Pro notch display also means that the battery percentage is no longer visible outside.

Redmi 6 Pro comes with a notch and there are some issues with the optimisation. One cannot see the battery percentage next to the symbol. There’s no option for that. One has to swipe down, the notifications tray to see the percentage. This holds true even when one turns off the notch.

Plus, it is clear some apps are not compatible with the newer screen resolution. There’s a lot of black space at times at the bottom of some apps, which is annoying to see.

Finally, the front camera is average and nothing exceptional by Xiaomi’s own standards. The portrait mode seems okay, though again it does struggle with accuracy of edges when it comes to people.

In terms of design, Redmi 6 Pro is nothing exceptional and does resemble other phones from the company. In terms of design, Redmi 6 Pro is nothing exceptional and does resemble other phones from the company.

Redmi 6 Pro review: Verdict

Frankly, the Redmi series is very confusing right now. If you have an older Redmi phone like Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, etc, you can consider upgrading to this, though the performance bump might not be so obvious. For Redmi Note 4 or Note 5 users, the only big plus is the dual-camera.

One also wonders why Xiaomi didn’t just call it Redmi Note 6. Remember the specifications of this Redmi 6 Pro are the same as the Mi A2 Lite, which has not launched in India. Still for the overall price, Redmi 6 Pro is a decent device, offering enough storage, a good performance, and dual-cameras for under Rs 13,000. However, Xiaomi has said these are introductory prices for the first two months.

Honestly, if you want something better, especially on the camera and performance front, go for Redmi Note 5 Pro or Mi A2, though you will have to pay up more.

