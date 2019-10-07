Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier review: This smart product could change the category

If you were to enter a Xiaomi store in China, you will be surprised at the vast category of products on sale. Xiaomi’s Mi and Redmi phones are perhaps the least exciting products in these stores, given that the company has a device in virtually every single category, including kitchen gadgets, home security and even transportation with its scooters. And Xiaomi has been expanding its smart product offering in India as well, the latest being the Mi Water Purifier “designed for India”.

Xiaomi Mi Water purifier review

In China, Mi Water purifiers don’t come with a water storage tank, which is present on the India variant. The tank has a capacity of 7 litres, which is a standard size going by most other water purifiers and ROs available in India. The presence of a water storage tank will certainly be appreciated in most homes in India, where water supply can be erratic.

Xiaomi’s Mi Water purifier has a pristine white body. While that certainly looks stylish, one can’t help but wonder if this will soon turn into a light beige/brown colour given the dust that is prevalent in our homes. The Mi Water purifier can also connect with Mi Home app, and shows the live Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in the water after filtration, and the original water quality as well.

In my home, the TDS levels are well within the acceptable range of under 200 (around 135 ppm). The water purifier, as per the app, brought it down to 001 ppm. TDS includes calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, bicarbonates, chlorides and sulfates, and small amounts of organic matter in water. TDS can originate from natural sources or even sewage, according to the WHO, which says that TDS levels of under 500 milligram per litre (MG/L) are considered acceptable.

Anything higher means the water quality is poor and needs filtration like Reverse Osmosis (RO) to make the water palatable. Of course, TDS is not only concern when it comes to water pollution; bacteries, viruses, odour, all matter.

But here’s the thing, depending on the source of water for your home you might not really need an RO, as these can completely strip the water of all minerals, which is not ideal. In my home, where TDS levels are well within the acceptable range, a standard UV (Ultra-violet) + UF (Ultrafiltration) should be good enough. However, for those living in areas where the water quality is not from the Municipal department, or they have to rely on borewell tankers for water supply, the Mi Water Purifier and other ROs are most effective.

The Mi Water Purifier comes with what the company calls as a five-step water filtration process. It combines Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultra-violet (UV) technologies for purifying the water. The Mi Water purifier’s first and second stage includes a PP (polypropylene) filter along with Activated Carbon filter, which Xiaomi claims can catch large and visible particles along with residual chlorine, colour, and odour. The third is the RO stage to remove all heavy metals, scales, and organic matter with a filtration precision of 0.0001 micron.

The fourth stage is the PAC (Powdered Activated Carbon) filter, which removes any remaining odor and organic substances. The fifth stage is taking place in the storage tank with UV light, which can kill bacteria and viruses and keep the water pure.

As far as the quality of the water goes, I wouldn’t say I noticed a difference in taste with the Mi Water Purifier compared to my regular UV-UF water purifier. However, the sound it makes when the purification process is on is rather loud, almost as if I had left the pressure cooker on in the kitchen.

The Mi water purifier also has a DIY (Do it yourself) approach, which is quite unique given most traditional water purifier companies do not work like this. Each of these filtration systems are described above can be removed by the user and replaced once the filter reaches end of its life. The three filters are hidden inside the front chassis of the purifier and you can just lift the lid and pop out the filter to replace it.

The Mi Home app, when connected to the WiFi, will showcase the life of each filter as well. Depending on the water quality in your home, the filter could last a year or less. But of course, the catch here is Xiaomi will have to ensure that these spare filters are are in stock at all times.

Should you buy the Mi Water Purifier?

Yes, if you live in an area where the water quality is very poor and you need an RO, the Mi Water Purifier at Rs 11,999 is a good option considering it can also connect to your WiFi and keep you updated on the water quality. Yes, you will need to be on top of the filter replacements though.

However, it would be prudent to check the TDS levels and water quality in your home before hitting buy on a new RO. If the TDS is under 200, chances are you do not need the Mi Water Purifier at all, because this level of filtration is not really required. A standard filter with UV+UF should be enough for your drinking water needs.