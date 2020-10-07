Mi Smart Band 5 review: Upgrades that really matter

Mi Band 5 review

The pandemic has made it more important to stay on top of our fitness. This is where a fitness band becomes an important device. And over the years, Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 5 has emerged as the most accessible smart fitness band.

I have been using the Mi Smart Band 5 for nearly 10 days andm feel that new additions like Stress check and yoga mode make it a lot more relevant in this tough Covid-19 times. And the Mi Smart Band 5’s Rs 2,499 price tag makes it one of the most affordable in the market.

A week with the Mi Smart Band 5

Similar to all other Mi Smart Band 5s, this version too is extremely comfortable to wear at all times and comes with different colour bands to match your attire or style. I wore it day and night, even while sleeping to track my sleep. At no point did I feel uncomfortable wearing the Mi Band 5.

The design is the same as the Mi Smart Band 4. There’s absolutely no difference in this department and that’s slightly disappointing. Well, by disappointing I don’t mean the band looks bad, it looks decent, but Xiaomi could have brought in some changes.

From the first Mi Smart Band to Band 5 the display has changed drastically and for the good. The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a bigger display than the Mi Smart Band 4 which is a good thing. The text, even the caller ID, is clearly visible on the screen. The coloured 1.1-inch AMOLED full touch display turns out to be pretty bright indoors as well as under the scorching sun.

The Mi Smart Band 5 offers several watch faces, which you can change in the band itself. The Mi Fit app also allows you to set the watch face you like the most.

The Mi Smart Band 5 adds to the sports modes which were on offer in its predecessor and the new one makes more sense now. The modes I personally like the most are stress monitoring, PAI, and menstrual period and ovulation record reminder. It is very easy to access these modes. For stress mode, you will just need to scroll and tap on the Stress option and click on the refresh icon. At the time of measuring, keeping still or you will have to start all over again.

The heart rate sensor works accurately, but maybe not as precise as a professional one. When any physical exercise is involved, my heart rate went up to around 135 while when I was stable or working the rate was down to 80 – 90. Switching between modes and home screen is smooth as the touchscreen works really well. The swipes are extremely smooth given it’s just a Rs 2,500 smart fitness band.

Given the situation right now Xiaomi has added several modes for indoor exercise like yoga, indoor cycling and jump rope. That’s turning adversity into an opportunity.

One of the key highlights of all Mi Bands is the battery and the latest Mi Smart Band 5 is no exception. In my 10 days of using the Mi Smart Band 5, I had to charge the band just once. Here I must mention the new magnetic charging technique that Xiaomi brings. This is a much required change. To put the band on charge you will just need to connect the magnetic charger to the back of the band. It took around 2 hours for the Mi Smart Band 5 to charge up fully from 0 – 100 per cent.

The Mi Smart Band 5 also offers a whole lot of features that will help you stay fit and healthy and also keep up with your work with calls, WhatsApp and other notifications. The band alerts you when someone calls, but to pick the call you need your phone. It does allow you to reject or mute the call. For messages too, the band only alerts you when you get a message but to read it or respond to it you will require your phone.

Setting up the Mi Smart Band 5 is also extremely simple and easy. You just need to download the Mi Fit app that’s compatible with both Android and iPhone. Put the band on a charge, connect using the Mi Fit app by searching for the device, pair both phone and the band, and you are good to go. You can also set your band using the Mi Fit app or directly with the band.

Should you buy Mi Smart Band 5?

Yes, of course. There’s no better smart fitness band available in the country at this price point and the Mi Smart Band 5 offers features that are usually found on more expensive bands and smartwatches. The upgrades are pretty thoughtful and timely. Overall, if you are looking for a smart fitness band under Rs 3,000, the Mi Smart Band 5 is one of the best options. However, if you have the Mi Smart Band 4 stick to it right now and wait for the next Mi Band.

