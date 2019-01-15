Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) review: A steal for under Rs 40,000

From smartphones to air purifiers and now televisions, Xiaomi continues to launch products that offer more bang for your buck. The Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 looks to follow suit with its combination of premium features, mostly excellent performance, and a tempting price tag. At just Rs 39,999, Xiaomi is able to deliver a 55-inch 4K TV that truly deserves your attention, even if it has a few flaws. Here’s our review of Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55.

Advertising

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review Specifications: 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED display| 20W speakers| PatchWall + Android TV|Voice search via Remote|64-bit quad-core processor| 2GB RAM, 8GB storage

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review: Design

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro is better-looking than most TVs, thanks to the very narrow bezels around the display, and the piano black finish band around the sides and top. The rear panel is all plastic, which is common on most TVs in this size and price range. The feat is silver grey plastic but fairly sturdy. And in case you would like to mount your TV on the wall, the bracket is not part of the package, so you have to purchase it separately.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review: Ports

Besides the power cable, which plugs into the back of the left side, all ports can be accessed on the extreme right side of the TV. The Mi LED TV 4X Pro features three HDMI ports (one with ARC), two USB 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, an antenna/cable connection, and S/PDIF port. The TV also has built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well.

Advertising

The remote reminds you of the one that comes with Amazon Fire TV stick, but there a few differences. This is a 12-button Bluetooth remote, so you don’t need to point it directly at the screen to use it. That’s because it’s not dependent on an IR blaster, which is a good thing. Below the turn off/on button, there is a button for Google voice search that can you tap to speak your commands.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review: Performance

The 55-inch Mi TV supports 4K UHD, as well as HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate. Watching scenes from Mission Impossible: Fallout, the colour quality and sharp details made for a surprisingly good viewing experience. The resolution is crisp and clear, bringing out minutest of details.

This TV also offers great colour reproduction and excellent colour accuracy. In fact, I would say this is better than other inexpensive sets available in the market. Viewing angles were only somewhat okay, though.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review: Audio

When watching The Dark Knight, one could actually feel the chase sequences through the streets of Gotham. I was able to hear dialogues clear and the soundtrack distinct.

The biggest issue was the lack of bass. The depth in the sound was missing and I missed the booming sound quality of a subwoofer. In case you are interested, Xiaomi is also selling its Mi Soundbar at just Rs 4,999 and that should compensate for the TV’s average audio quality.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review: Software

Like last year’s Mi TVs, this one too offers Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall OS and Android TV. I found this approach novel. With PatchWall, you get a simple way to integrate DTH services with a smart user interface and rich online content. Perhaps what intrigued me is how the platform shifts from PatchWall to Android TV. Of course, Android TV has its own advantages. You get access to a wide range of Google apps and services such as YouTube, Play Store, Google Assistant access, Chromecast integration and so on.

Though what remains missing is the unavailability of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This needs to be changed, given the fact that every TV running on the Android TV platform does support these two key movie streaming apps. But I insist you consider the Mi TV, as Xiaomi is already promising the Amazon Prime Video support in the Q2 2019.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO review: Bottom-line

It would be unfair to compare the Mi LED TV 4X Pro with OLED TV sets from the likes of Samsung, LG, and Sony. The difference in picture quality, audio output, and overall build are clearly visible. But if you ask a regular person whose intention is to buy a large-screen TV with 4K UHD support at an affordable price, my choice would be the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4X Pro.

Advertising

On the whole, I was impressed with this TV set which not only has an attractive price, but also brings premium features like 4K UHD and PatchWall with Android TV. The fact that this TV costs Rs 20,000-30,000 less than similar TVs from traditional brands just makes it a fantastic deal.