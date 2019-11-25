Xiaomi Mi Band 4 review: New display, reliable for most part

Xiaomi’s Mi Band is one of the most popular devices from the company in the fitness segment, given its compact size and the kind of features it manages to pack. The big upgrade in this year’s Mi Band 4 is the colour AMOLED display and the ability to track swimming, though last year’s Mi Band 3 was water-resistant. The Mi Band 4 starts at Rs 2,299, which is higher than the previous variant that started at Rs 1,199. Here’s our review for the Mi Band 4.

Mi Band 4: What works well?

The Mi Band 4’s biggest change is the coloured AMOLED display, which is now 0.95-inches compared to the 0.78-inch OLED black and white display of the earlier version. The coloured display is bright and works well in all scenarios. The Mi Band 4 has a button at the bottom of the screen, which you can tap to go back. The touch response on the Mi Band 4 is quick, and the device functions smoothly without any hiccups.

The Mi Band 4 comes packed with many of the staple functions that we have seen on previous versions. The steps tracking is accurate, and I never noticed a huge jump in numbers. For fitness it also offers the ability to track multiple modes such as cycling, outdoor run, treadmill, and exercise. The heart-rate tracking during most of these sessions was mostly in line with what my Apple Watch 3 was showing.

When it comes to calories burnt for each session, if I were to compare the same session, Mi Band 4 was a little more conservative on the calorie burn side. It was also in line with the Apple Watch 3 when it came to distance, though around 100 metres more. As a fitness tracking device, the Mi Band 4 is certainly worth what is costs.

The Mi Band 4 also comes with sleep tracking, which is fairly accurate. The Mi Fitness app will give the breakdown of your sleep based on deep sleep, light sleep as well as a sleep score. Given the Mi Band 4 is very light, I had no trouble wearing it at night for sleep.

The biggest plus point of the Mi Band 4 would have to be the battery size. The battery will easily easily more than a week or so, depending on your usage. The only problem is that you should keep that proprietary charger someplace safe, because it is small and can easily get misplaced.

The Mi Band 4 also offers the option for calls, notifications from your phone to appear on the tracker’s screen. You can dismiss or accept calls from the band. The band also offers controls for music, along with alarms, etc.

Mi Band 4: What didn’t work so well?

The fit of the Mi Band 4 was a challenge for my bony wrists. I found that if I wore this too tight, it was just too uncomfortable, if I wore it even slightly loose it was in danger of slipping. The band does leave a mark, so those with sensitive skin should keep that in mind.

The Mi Band 4 is water resistant, and continued to work well after I took it for a swim. What it failed to do was track the swimming session in question. I was a little disappointed given this is the new feature, and was not sure why this not get registered.

When I was swimming, I noticed that I had started the swimming session so it should have registered the length, etc, but it remained firmly at zero calories and no strokes. I tried tinkering with the display also to see if I could restart the swimming session, but the end result was the same. No swim stats for Shruti.

Mi Band 4: Should you get?

I had reviewed the Mi Band 3 last year and found it to a value for money device. The Mi Band 4 builds on that by adding a new coloured display, which is slightly bigger, and also sports a slightly bigger battery. The fitness tracking and sleep tracking is reliable and the Mi Band 4 performs smoothly. The only hiccup for me was swimming part, which is particularly disappointing given this is the new feature.

If you still have an older Mi Band, like the original or Mi Band HRX or Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 4 is a good upgrade to consider. For anyone looking to get a new fitness band under Rs 2,500, the Mi Band 4 is an easy one to recommend.