What the Leica tag brings to the Xiaomi 13 Pro

Collaborations between smartphone manufacturers and camera/Lens makers have been a norm for some time now. After all, Sony provides most sensors and lenses on phones. But smartphone companies have also turned to deeper integrations with other bigger camera manufacturers. There’s Vivo+Zeiss, OnePlus/Oppo+ Hasselblad, and now it is Xiaomi with Leica. That last name on the list is arguably one of the most iconic in the list of camera manufacturers. Leica is the ‘dream’ camera for many, the one that most ‘serious’ photographers aspire to own. And Xiaomi hopes that some of those users will take its Xiaomi 13 Pro seriously as a good enough alternative. After all, it is supposed to pack the ‘experience’ of a Leica camera, with the convenience of a smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: From Leica authentic to Leica vivid

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a triple camera setup with three 50MP sensors (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is about offering an ‘authentic’ Leica experience when it comes to still photography. So users can shoot in the Leica authentic or Leica vibrant mode, depending on preference. I used both to take shots of a lovely, sunny day with blue skies on my roof, and the difference is apparent. The Leica authentic is definitely a bit ‘darker’, the shadows are more pronounced, and the blue sky is not over-saturated.

The phone offers Leica authentic and Leica vibrant modes (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

But even the Leica ‘vibrant’ mode offered one of the most authentic photos I’ve taken on a phone in recent times. The sky is bright blue, and the picture is brighter, the shadows less. The difference in tone is clear in both pictures. It is almost like two different filters applied to the same shot. I’m more of a fan of the Leica vibrant. I also could not help but think of the distinction in the blue skies I saw on this phone vs what I see on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which I’m using these days. On the S23 Ultra (review), the blue is vibrant, almost as though one were in Europe or California. On the Xiaomi 13 Pro, it appears more ‘natural’.

Photo from Leica authentic mode (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

Photo from Leica vibrant mode (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The other aspect of the Xiaomi 13 Pro camera is the portrait mode, which is again powered by learnings from Leica. Xiaomi lets you shoot at various lens modes; B&W at 35mm, Swirly Bokeh at 50mm, Portraits at 75mm and another for portraits with a soft focus at 90mm. The Black and White portraits are no doubt stunning in my limited experience. The ones I took of my son, who frankly never sits still, are excellent. Even the ones in 75mm mode coming out excellent. The subject and background segmentation is sharp but doesn’t seem artificial. And yes, the detail preservation is excellent. Even the pigmentation on the skin is visible, but without ruining the portrait.

Black and white portrait mode from the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The portrait mode certainly has my attention. I plan to take some more portrait shots soon, as I continue testing the device. I will have more thoughts to share about the camera in my full review, so I would suggest waiting for that.

For now, the Xiaomi 13 Pro looks like one of the most promising smartphone cameras I have tested in recent years. Yes, one has come to expect certain standards in the premium smartphone segment, especially when it comes to cameras. So it can be a challenge as reviewers to get excited about yet another device. But there’s no doubt the Xiaomi 13 Pro is not a run-of-the-mill smartphone, at least in the camera department.