XGIMI Halo+ projector review: A portable cinema experience, without the bulk

I am a fan of large-screen experiences, especially when watching movies and live sports matches. However, as someone who frequently moves between homes, the pain of setting up and moving around a large TV is quite apparent to me. So, when XGIMI got in touch with me for an Android-powered projector that you could carry around, I was excited.

After having used the XGIMI Halo+ for about two weeks now, I can say that this is the one gadget I could have used during the early COVID-lockdown months. Here’s my experience with the XGIMI Halo+ projector and whether investing in a projector would be worth it for you.

XGIMI Halo+ projector review: What’s good?

The XGIMI Halo+ has quite a few things in its favour, but the first would be its design. The super-compact Halo+ is small enough to fit in any backpack, and can be easily picked up and placed elsewhere with just one hand. The aesthetics of the grey projector are also quite classic, and they work well in most setups. This is one good-looking compact projector, barely larger than some smart speakers.

Barely bigger than a smart speaker, the Halo+ is really easy to carry around both indoors and outdoors.

But that’s not all. Elements like a small clip that you can raise on the bottom to increase the angle of elevation, a few handy buttons on the projector, and a slot for attaching the same to something more concrete like a stand or mount make this a complete package. You can move this around all rooms of your house, or take it with you on a vacation. Setting up the Halo+ wherever you go is a job that can be done in under 60 seconds.

XGIMI Halo+ can offer a very flexible viewing experience. It can project a display of up to 200-inches on any white wall or projector screen. But after you turn it on, is where the magic begins. The Halo+ can detect crooked angles, objects on the wall like a clock, and even the distance to intelligently configure its display output and focus levels to give you the perfect projection every time. It even lets you fine-tune this to your liking.

A great screen adaptation tech is the backbone of the Halo+, allowing it to be used on any blank surface within seconds.

Whether I want to enjoy some FIFA 22 with the projector placed on my computer desk or enjoy the UEFA Champion’s League Final game in my bedroom, all I need to do is place the Halo+ opposite a blank wall and turn it on. The projector does everything itself. The screen adaptation on offer here is brilliant, and almost feels like magic when in action.

The display quality itself is surprisingly good, provided the setting you’re in is dark. Adequate brightness and HDR10 support mean you get a very good picture quality even in darker scenes. While this is a 60Hz display output, XGIMI has still thrown in MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) support, which is really handy when you’re watching sports, especially football matches.

XGIMI Halo+ also has a built-in battery that charges while the unit is plugged in via a provided cable. When off the cable, the projector can go on for about two hours before you need to plug back the cable in. This is enough to watch some shorter movies or a few episodes of your favourite TV show or a full football match.

Watching sports like Football is really enjoyable on the Halo+ thanks to good image quality and good MEMC.

The Halo+ also has good built-in speakers that output rich sound that’s great for both movies and music. The speakers here are well-balanced and can get very loud for larger settings. So, when you don’t have access to your favourite soundbar or home-theatre system, the Halo+ still has you covered.

The Halo+ also comes with a minimal, yet useful remote. With not a lot of dedicated buttons, the remote control experience isn’t the quickest when you want to zip around the Android TV 10 interface here, but it gets the job done in reliable fashion. You have a couple of angled volume buttons and a switch on the lower edge of the remote to toggle between controlling the volume and the focus of the display output.

XGIMI Halo+ projector review: What’s not good?

Despite all its positives, there are still a few things about the XGIMI Halo+ that stop it from completely replacing my TV at home. The first of these is Netflix-support. Throughout the two weeks of testing, Netflix didn’t work successfully on the XGIMI Halo+. Despite successfully logging in into two accounts and resetting the projector, the Halo+ simply showed an error while playing any Netflix content, while all kinds of movies and shows from other apps like Prime Video, SonyLIV and Voot worked fine.

The Halo+ is also, like most projectors, quite weak during the day. Unless you have a proper setup in your bedroom or living room to block out sunlight from entering, the projection will not nearly be as enjoyable. Hence, if you’re buying this as a replacement for your main TV, I suggest investing in some blackout shades to ensure you can use it throughout the day.

The Halo+ is a 1080p projector, so expect to lose some details when your screen size to be on the larger side.

However, if you’re only going to use the Halo+ after sunset, during late evenings or at night after a long day at the office, then this should be no problem at all.

Also remember that the Halo+ is a 1080p projector and not a 4K one, which is fair enough for the price you pay. However, you should know that if it is extreme picture clarity you’re looking for when projecting anything above 50-60 inches, you will need a 4K screen, as the 1080p display output will quickly start getting soft.

Verdict: Is the XGIMI Halo+ for you?

The XGIMI Halo+ is a solid offering if you’re looking to buy a portable projector that doesn’t cost too much. At Rs 99,999, the Halo+ costs about as much as some large, feature-rich LED TVs, and depending on your use-cases, can do a lot more. The excellent screen-adaptation, rich sound and great display quality are a steal at this price, making the Halo+ a great device for weekend movies, watching sports with your office buddies or even gaming.

If the portability that the Halo+ offers is not something you want, you may find other 4K projectors in this price range that offer more clarity than the 1080p output here.