XECH Pulse wireless charger with smart handset review: Can this replace a smartphone?

It is difficult to imagine life without a smartphone these days. Smartphones come with both advantages as well as disadvantages. On one hand, mobile phones have made life very simple and easy, while on the other, they create health problems thanks to the radio-frequency radiation or radio waves that they emit from the antennas. Some studies have also found that these radiations can cause cancer. Scary, right?

XECH, an India based manufacturer of wearable devices, wireless speakers, headphones, power banks, and innovative gadgets, wants to solve this problem. And this is why it has come up with a unique product called Pulse wireless charger with its smart handset. It is primarily a wireless charger that comes with a “smart” handset which looks like a cordless phone. The product is meant for those who want to keep away from their phones as much as possible. Basically, for people like me.

XECH Pulse wireless charger price in India: Rs 2,799

XECH Pulse wireless charger review

So, can the XECH Pulse wireless charger with smart handset really replace a smartphone as the company claims? I have been using the Pulse wireless charger for some weeks now to power my iPhone XR. The charging speed it offers is good enough for me. I usually put my phone on charge at the end of the day, basically when I’m not in a hurry. At other times I prefer using a regular lightning charger, or a powerbank.

The XECH product takes close to two hours to charge my iPhone XR. This is when I didn’t use the phone for anything else. Times when I played songs on the phone while charging it took even longer. It should be noted that the charger works only with Qi charging enabled devices. So before purchasing this product ensure your phone comes with Qi charging support.

Phones with Q1 charging Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Active S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, LG V30, LG G6, among others.

To set it up, just connect the device with a charger. I mostly used Realme X2’s 30W VOOC charger to connect the Pulse wireless charger. Interestingly, this product from XECH can power two phones at a time, one wirelessly while another with wire. To charge wirelessly, just put the Qi charging enabled device on top of it. To connect another phone to the charger, plug in a cable on the right side of the device and use it to charge the second phone.

The most interesting bit is the smart handset. Is the handset really smart? Yes, it is smart, but definitely not as smart as a smartphone. I’m very impressed with the features the handset offers. It does not just allow one to take calls, but also make a call to the last dialed number from the phone by double-clicking the call button. It doesn’t allow users to call any other phone number randomly. I feel the smart handset could have been better with the call quality. I felt the voice of the caller gets muffled on the handset.

Click the green call button to pick calls and red to disconnect. The call quality could have been better. Increasing the volume doesn’t help much. Overall, I feel the smart handset serves the purpose and lets users pick calls without touching the phone, but I didn’t enjoy making calls from the handset due to poor call quality.

The smart handset goes beyond just calls. It also works as a music player. It connects with the smartphone via Bluetooth and plays a song from the phone or any of the music streaming apps or even a YouTube video. It is great to see such an innovation but I wish the audio quality was better than what it offers. The device lets you play and pause a song or a video. Single tap on call button plays the song, another click on it pauses the music.

Should you buy it?

The XECH Pulse wireless charger is a fun product but not everyone might like it. Like I said, it serves the purpose: charge the phone, allows handset to make calls and also play your favorite track. It notifies during a phone call and alerts when there’s a new WhatsApp message or an email. However, it takes time for the user to get used to it. I am using the product for two weeks now and it’s still uncomfortable to me, probably because I’m way too connected to my smartphone. Overall, you can spend Rs 2,799 to have an innovative and unique product at home.

