Xech Grow Station review: Green up your desktop

Most of us will spend a bulk of our adult life at an office desk which at best has a photo of your family to keep you company. But of late, indoor plants seem to be gaining vogue on desktops, at least among those who are conscious about our environment and the air we breathe. The Xech Grow Station is ideal for these small-time green warriors among us.

The Xech Grow Station looks like any regular desktop lamp with a pen holder. But there is more. This comes with a flowerpot and all the paraphernalia needed to plant and grow some green life right on your desk. The flowerpot has a water level so that you can see how much water is inside and whether you need to add more.

The kit comes with a mix of plant substrate and fertiliser which you soak in water to create the base to plant the seeds in. While I fumbled a bit with whether the fertiliser goes above or below the plant substrate in the pot, once I was done, the germinate almost happened overnight. In three days I had a decent tuft of green to show on my desk. Very impressive. Now to see how long the plants last.

The Xech Grow Station also offers a lamp with UV lighting to give the plants a bit of boost if needed. The light can switch to a pure LED too, with different intensities. Just under the lamp is a small fan, which can be a big help given the state of air conditioning in our offices.

If you remove the flowerpot from the station, the spot under the lamp can be used to hold a smartphone. Actually, behind the station, there is even a USB port to plug a charging cable. Literally, all your desktop needs have been taken care of.

The Xech Grow Station can be a fun way to liven up your desktop and get some green karma in return. At Rs 2,499, this little contraption is not very pricey either. Go get some green shoots.