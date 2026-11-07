Withings Body Scan review: A smart scale that tracks more than weight

There are thousands of ways to stay healthy. With people becoming increasingly health-conscious, there are now more avenues to monitor and maintain one’s health. The Withings Body Scan is one such device that helps users stay fit and keep track of their health. It is much more than a weighing scale, offering a convenient way to gain health insights. In fact, it takes health tracking a step further, positioning itself as an at-home health station that tracks everything from body fat and muscle mass to certain cardiovascular and nerve health indicators.

To be honest, I have never used a smart scale before, and reading about the Withings Body Scan got me curious. I have been using the device for around two weeks, and it is quite different from regular smart scales that merely measure weight and estimate body fat percentage. However, its extensive list of features also raises a question: how much of this information does an average user actually need?

First look: Sturdy with a clean design

The Withings Body Scan scale arrived in minimal packaging with some installation literature, a USB-C cable, a wall mount for the handle, and a cable stopper. The device is available in two colours, black and white, and I have been using the black one. The overall build quality and aesthetics look premium. It feels sturdy, unlike some smart scales that appear brittle on the surface.

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The Withings Body Scan features a tempered glass platform, a retractable magnetic handle and a 2.8-inch high-resolution LCD. Its clean design makes it look more like a dedicated health device rather than a conventional weighing scale.

The Withings Body Scan’s retractable handle allows users to capture additional body composition measurements through electrodes in the hands and feet. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Withings Body Scan’s retractable handle allows users to capture additional body composition measurements through electrodes in the hands and feet. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

I found the display particularly useful, as it is easy to read without having to bend or squint at the digits. The retractable handle is a standout design element and features additional electrodes that let the scale measure different parts of the body, instead of relying exclusively on sensors under your feet.

The company claims that its rechargeable battery can last about a year on a single charge. However, actual battery life will depend on usage. The scale supports up to 200 kg, making it ideal for a wide range of users.

Daily experience: How the device works

Setting up the device is relatively straightforward. Before weighing yourself for the first time, you need to download the Withings app, connect the scale via Bluetooth, and set up Wi-Fi. Once connected, the device automatically syncs measurements with the app after each session. Using the scale is simple: you just need to step on the platform, select the measurement option in the app and pull out the handle when prompted.

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The Withings Body Scan displays a weight reading of 77.60 kg during a measurement session. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Withings Body Scan displays a weight reading of 77.60 kg during a measurement session. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The display guides you through the process, showing different metrics as they are being measured. While a regular body composition measurement may take about 30 seconds, a more comprehensive measurement, involving additional heart and nerve-related measurements, can take somewhere between 60 and 90 seconds.

The handle is central to how the Body Scan works. It uses multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), sending a low-level electrical signal through the body using electrodes positioned at the feet and hands. This allows the scale to assess body composition across different segments, including the upper body. The company claims that the scale recognises and tracks up to eight users, which also makes it ideal for larger households. The scale also offers additional modes like Athlete, Pregnancy, and Eyes Closed, depending on a user’s requirements.

How is Withings Body Scan different?

The Withings Body Scan stands out from conventional scales when it comes to its ability to measure body composition. Apart from weight measurements, which are recorded in increments, the device tracks body fat and fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass and hydration. It also shows estimates of visceral fat and basal metabolic rate (BMR), which indicates how many calories the body needs to maintain basic functions while at rest. The scale also measures standing heart rate and vascular age, with a six-lead ECG measurement. The readings from this can help identify signs linked to atrial fibrillation.

I feel these are an extensive set of measurements for a device designed to be used at home. However, it is important to understand that BIA-based body composition readings are estimates, not direct measurements of body fat or muscle tissue. They are best used to observe longer-term trends rather than treated as definitive health assessments.

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The Withings app displays body composition, ECG, heart rate, nerve health and vascular age readings, offering an overview of different health metrics. The Withings app displays body composition, ECG, heart rate, nerve health and vascular age readings, offering an overview of different health metrics.

The app shows weight fluctuations between October 29 and November 5, with no overall change recorded. The app shows weight fluctuations between October 29 and November 5, with no overall change recorded.

The Withings app is integral to the experience, as the scale itself can only display limited information. The app collates the readings and presents them as summaries and graphs that make it easier to follow changes over time. Rather than looking at individual measurements, users can track how their body composition and other health indicators change over several weeks or months. The app also allows users to share information with healthcare professionals through HealthLink.

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Though the core app is free, Withings offers a paid subscription that comes with additional features such as a Health Improvement Score and some more personalised guidance. The number of measurements may feel overwhelming at first, especially for someone who has never used a body composition scale. However, the interface gradually becomes easier to follow once you become familiar with the different metrics.

Is the Withings Body Scan worth buying?

The Withings Body Scan is definitely a feature-rich smart scale that attempts to bring numerous health-tracking capabilities into a single device. Its premium build, hassle-free setup, retractable handle and detailed companion app make it considerably more advanced than a regular weighing scale. However, at Rs 38,999, it is also an expensive proposition. Not everyone needs detailed body composition readings, cardiovascular measurements or nerve health indicators as part of their everyday routine. Moreover, some additional insights are also tied to the Withings+ subscription.

The Withings Body Scan is ideal for those who are particularly interested in tracking their health, fitness, and body composition over extended periods. It makes more sense for users who rely on data-driven insights and want to understand changes beyond usual weight gain or loss. If you only want to track your weight, a cheaper smart scale should do the job.

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That said, the Withings Body Scan’s value depends on how much use you make of its additional measurements and whether you are willing to pay a premium for having them available at home.

Caveat: While the readings appear consistent and useful for tracking changes over time, they should be treated as indicative measurements and not a substitute for professional medical advice, clinical tests or diagnosis.