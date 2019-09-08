Vivo Z1X review: A good mashup of style and performance

Vivo Z1X succeeds the Vivo Z1 Pro with little improvement in the specifications department. However, the device resembles the Vivo S1 more, which was launched by the company recently with an emphasis on the style quotient. However, the Vivo Z1X kind of ends the whole point of S1 as it boasts of the same design and packs better specifications, that too at a lower price.

Advertising

The highlights of the Vivo Z1X include a Super AMOLED display, a 48MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. Here’s how we felt about the Vivo Z1X after using it for more than a week.

Vivo Z1X price: Rs 16,990 for 6GB/64GB | Rs 18,990 for 6GB/128GB

Vivo Z1X specifications: 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AI processor | 48MP+8MP+2MP triple rear cameras | 32MP selfie camera | 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging | Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie

Advertising

Vivo Z1X review: Design and display

In terms of design, the Vivo Z1X looks like a mashup of Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo S1. However, the overall look of the Vivo Z1X resembles the Vivo S1 and initially, I mistook it for a different coloured version of the Vivo S1.

That being said, the Vivo Z1X looks stunning and feels nothing less than a premium offering. The back has a Blue-Purple gradient similar to Vivo Z1 Pro that creates a waterfall-like effect. The phone easily makes it to the list of– top implications of gradient design on a smartphone.

The vertically placed triple rear camera setup is aligned to the left and since the device sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, the back is clean. Vivo Z1X also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Vivo Z1X features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a small dot-notch on top. While the chin is a bit thick, the bezels are quite small. The display is bright, blacks are deep, colours are vibrant and the viewing angles are good. While I did not face any difficulty while using the device outdoors, it felt too bright at night.

Vivo Z1X review: Performance, gaming, software

Vivo Z1X is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The octa-core chipset is based on 10nm process featuring six Kryo 360 Silver high-efficiency cores operating at 1.7 GHz along with two high-performance Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3 GHz.

The smartphone handles graphics-heavy games like PUBG Mobile with ease. The game runs on high graphics settings by default, with frame rates set to high and graphics set to HD. While you cannot set the frame rates to Ultra and Graphics to HDR-like you can do in a smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the gameplay experience on a Super AMOLED screen makes up for it.

PUBG Mobile runs smoothly without lag and the frame drops are only minimal. However, the temperature of the device rises up a little within 20 minutes of gaming. But it doesn’t get too hot and stays at the same temperature even after one-and-a-half hours of non-stop usage.

When it comes to day-to-day tasks, Vivo Z1X does a pretty good job. You can use multiple apps, open dozens of Chrome tabs and the device will not stutter a bit. Switching between the apps is not quick thanks to the animations in Vivo’s custom UI, but it is smooth. The phone can handle a flood of notifications with ease.

Vivo Z1X runs Funtouch OS based on Android 9 Pie and I am not a fan of the UI. First, there is no app-drawer and second, the animations come in the way of efficient use of the device. The quick access settings like brightness controls are accessible by scrolling upwards from the bottom as you do in an iPhone. Personally, I did not like this on an Android device as often times I mistakenly opened the notification panel for quick settings access.

Vivo Z1X review: Camera

Vivo Z1X sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is a 32MP selfie shooter.

Pictures clicked on Vivo Z1X are decent. The details are present but it is below expectations. The colour reproduction is good and true to what eyes see in real life. The dynamic range and exposure levels are okay but the shadow regions carry too much noise even during the daytime.

The photos taken in 48MP resolution turn out exactly the same as the default 12MP pictures. You can zoom in excessively on the 48MP picture but the details are still the same and you only get blurred objects. The ultrawide sensor produces nice colours but the details in wide shots are even lesser than the normal shots.

The selfie camera on the Vivo Z1X is really impressive. It keeps the skin tone natural and captures enough details on the face, although not everyone wants to zoom in on his face. If it’s the beauty you want, Vivo has the AI Beauty mode.

The performance of the Vivo Z1X in low light is not good but it is not a total failure. The scene is visible but the image does not carry details and has too much noise. There is a dedicated Night mode but all it does is increase the visibility a little. The ultrawide sensor gives up at night. Even though the selfies carry noise under low light, it still looks good.

Vivo Z1X review: Battery, face-unlock, fingerprint sensor, sound

The 4,500mAh battery of Vivo Z1X easily lasts more than one-and-a-half day of usage, which includes browsing social media, one or two game sessions, watching YouTube videos, listening to songs. The device is left with ample charge to attend calls till the night after the heavy usage. The 22.5W fast charger (that comes in the box) takes one hour to charge the battery from 8 per cent to 84 per cent via USB Type-C port.

The face-unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor on the Vivo devices that have been launched recently are pretty good and Vivo Z1X is no different. Both the unlocking modes are fast and reliable and since these two modes can work in conjunction, unlocking the device is never a hassle.

The speaker on the Vivo Z1X is pretty loud but it does not produce the sweetest sound. It lacks depth and that is pretty evident when you listen to music or play a movie. Vivo Z1X also comes with lightweight earphones with earpods-like shape in-the-box, which is pretty good for day-to-day usage and can be plugged in the 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the phone.

Advertising

Vivo Z1X review: Verdict

A mid-range smartphone is expected to perform great, take nice pictures, and have a good battery backup. Vivo Z1X gets all of it right and in addition offers a nice display, an attractive design, nice gaming performance, and a fast in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face-unlock feature. The phone only struggles a bit with picture quality and the speaker could have been better. For Rs 16,990, Vivo Z1X is a phone you can consider.