Vivo X70 Pro+ review: The premium camera just got better

Vivo’s X series wants to carve its own space in the niche ultra-premium segment in India and the X60 Pro+ was a very impressive attempt at the same. With the X series, Vivo has also partnered with renowned lens manufacturer Zeiss to add an extra oomph factor to the camera, which has in many ways become the defining factor for most premium devices. And in just six months, Vivo has upgraded the X60 series with the new X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ in India.

But is the X70 Pro+ worth the hype and does it deliver a drastic improvement on the camera compared to the earlier phone? Let’s find out in our review.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications: 6.78-inch 2K display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor | 12GB +3GB virtual RAM+256GB storage | 48MP+50MP+12MP+8MP rear camera | 32MP front camera | 4500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging | Android 11 based on FunTouch 12 OS |

Vivo X70 Pro+ review: What’s different?

At first glance, the X70 Pro+ might seem like an incremental upgrade, but the differences are obvious to note in terms of looks and design. The X70 Pro+ has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch display compared to the earlier X60 Pro+ which had a 6.5-inch display. It might not seem much on paper, but the older phone was a lot more compact. However, Vivo is continuing with the dual-curved edge display on the device.

The vegan leather back has also disappeared from the X70 Pro+ and it has an ultra-smooth satin finish at the back. The claim is that this is resistant to fingerprints and it is largely true.

The X70 Pro+ also gets a slightly bigger 4500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The previous phone had a 4200 mAh battery.

There are changes to the camera as well. Vivo X70 Pro+ has a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP camera which relies on Samsung’s GN1 sensor. Both have Gimbal stabilisation now. There’s a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera. The previous version had a 32MP portrait camera.

But the X70 Pro+’s camera also comes with ZEISS T* coating certification for better transmission of light and improved image quality. There are also more Zeiss-enabled portrait filters this time, four in total.

The phone also has Vivo’s own V1 Imaging chip meant to enhance photo quality at night and also to improve gaming performance by ensuring smoothness in image rendering. It also gets a high-transmittance glass lens, which Vivo claims is used by top-end DSLR cameras. The X60 series had a plastic lens in comparison.

Vivo X70 Pro+ review: What’s good?

Despite the bigger size, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is definitely one of the lightest and more ergonomic premium devices. It is easy to use with one hand, especially for someone like me with tiny hands. The device will fit in most pockets and the camera bump, while prominent, is much smaller than other flagships.

Given this is a premium device, the performance and display are top-notch, which is expected given the pedigree. The 2K display with a max refresh rate of 120 Hz should keep most gamers happy as well. By default, the display resolution is at 1080p, though you can go to the settings and crank it to 1440p as well.

It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset and I didn’t face any major issues while using the device which was expected given this is a flagship. The phone’s 4500 mAh battery should last a day for most users, though there is 55W fast charging as well to top up the battery quickly. One can get to a 100 per cent charge in just about an hour.

Coming to the camera, the X70 Pro+ continues with the same impressive performance seen earlier. The camera’s portrait mode, in particular, continues to deliver excellent results, especially when used indoors where lighting can be tricky for most smartphone cameras.

Yes, there is a tendency for Vivo to make the subject look ultra-smooth, but the portrait looks excellent and ready to share on social media or even worth printing.

The camera also offers up to 60X zoom, though I got very good results with just 5X zoom no matter the lighting conditions. For instance, photos taken of the lamp managed to capture sufficient details, while retaining colour accuracy. The picture of the ball of lights also managed to stand out and was taken with 5X zoom.

In low-light too, the camera does not disappoint. I felt that colours for some of the objects were much more true to life with the X70 series. I also tried out the Super Moon mode on the X70 Pro+ on a full moon night and was surprised at the results despite my shaky hands. Yes, there is a little bit of artificial intelligence magic at work here to ensure the kind of result you see below, but I think it will keep most users very happy, especially if they want to show off their phone’s camera to their friends.

The camera for the most part does not disappoint on this device. What also stands out is the level of detail it manages to preserve. For instance, zooming in on photos of my dog I could see the details of his fur, which is a testament to the excellent quality. Even the video quality shot at 1080p was impressive.

Vivo X70 Pro+ review: What’s not good?

One challenge I faced in the camera was with regard to focus, especially when shooting at night. The camera will warn you that a tripod is needed for stabilisation, which is not always possible. In some shots, I felt that the focus would not lock and the night mode requires one to be absolutely still, which is easier said than done. A solution to this is to make sure your hands are supported in another way and there’s no movement.

The selfies still need work in my view especially when being taken indoors. The tendency to smooth out the skin even when I specifically turn off all enhancements is a little frustrating. Also with selfies taken indoors, I felt the details were not as impressive as I expected them to be.

The other big problem with Vivo X70 Pro+ is the user interface and FunTouch OS 12 still needs some work. Yes, this phone has plenty of storage, but 2021 is no excuse for premium phones to come pre-loaded with Hot apps and Hot Games, and other unnecessary apps. I also recommend turning off those lock screen poster ads, which can be very annoying, though they have permeated most Android devices.

Vivo X70 Pro+ review: Should you buy it?

If you are looking for a premium Android phone beyond Samsung or OnePlus, I would say Vivo has come the closest in delivering an excellent experience, especially on the camera front. The overall performance of the device is top-notch, though the software could do with some finetuning. If you are looking for a premium device with an excellent camera, the Vivo X70 Pro+ delivers on that with ease.