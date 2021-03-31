Vivo X60 Pro review: An all-rounder with a camera that stands out

When I unboxed the Vivo X60 Pro, what struck me was the slim profile of the device. Typically flagships these days are a bulky affair, and can make single-handed usage tough for most users; individual hand size notwithstanding. The Vivo X60 Pro with its curved AMOLED display fits easily in the palm of my hands. And yes, it is a 6.5-inch display, so you are not really compromising on screen space either.

But the other standout feature of the Vivo X60 Pro is supposed to be the camera performance, which comes with a more advanced ‘Gimbal stabilisation’, though it doesn’t get the fancy 48MP+50MP camera setup as the Pro+ variant. But how does the Vivo X60 Pro perform? Here’s our review.

Vivo X60 Pro: What’s good?

There’s no doubt that this is a stylish phone with the dual-curved display and the compact form factor. Yes, the rectangular camera module is not exactly minimal, but it doesn’t hinder the device in sitting flat on a surface in any way. The camera also comes with Zeiss branding; Vivo says the camera is ‘co-engineered’ with the brand. Previously, we have seen Zeiss branding on Nokia phones.

The Midnight Black variant has a gradient finish but the back is glossy and prone to smudges. Thankfully Vivo is bundling a case in the box, which you can use, unless you want something more expensive, which you will have to purchase separately. The disadvantage is that the curved display on the phone might make it harder to find one that fits well, unless Vivo offers a lot more options itself.

The phone has a dual-curved display. ( Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is fairly accurate and opens the device quickly. What I really like about the Vivo X60 Pro is that it breaks away from the mould of a bulky flagship device.

The display is another impressive aspect of the phone, which is expected given it is supposed to be a mid-range flagship. But what surprised me the most was how well it worked in bright sunlight. The content is legible, you don’t have to strain your eyes in any way and it was not as reflective either. In fact, taking photos in bright sunlight was a breeze on this device.

Vivo X60 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. ( Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The phone packs 12GB RAM coupled with a Snapdragon 870 processor. Vivo has also added what it calls as ‘virtual RAM’ where 3GB storage space gets allotted as extra RAM, so the phone has 15GB RAM in theory. You can turn it on from the settings, in case it is not on by default. But 12GB RAM should be more than enough for most users. When it comes to performance, Vivo X60 Pro worked well, with no hiccups or lag. Be it gaming or just daily use, from calls to social media apps, I never faced any issues with this device.

The camera on the Vivo X60 Pro is impressive for most parts. Vivo has added a 48MP+13MP+13MP camera with ‘Gimbal Stabilisation’ on the 48MP lens, which can ensure a more steady performance, even if your hand shakes. Yes, there are a few misses, but this camera surprised me in a good way. Regular photos taken with the Vivo X60 Pro in ample lighting and outdoors looked excellent. The colours look pleasing, the camera is quick to focus, and the details are present.

Check out the pictures of the Vivo X60 Pro by clicking on the photo below. The other samples inside the article have been resized for web

What really impressed me was the Night Mode. One good thing is that the camera software will tell you exactly how long you need to hold the phone steady while taking a picture in the dark. With the photo of the peacock, the light source was at a distance, and yet the phone managed to brighten the scene without adding too much noise or loss of details. The colours in the photo also look vibrant, which is what most users would want at the end of the day.

A shot taken indoors with Vivo X60 Pro. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

A shot taken in Night Mode on the vivo X60 Pro. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

A shot taken in Macro Mode on the Vivo X60 Pro. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The camera also switches automatically to the Macro lens in the default settings if you get too close to an object such as a flower, etc. It can be a bit disorienting when the lens suddenly switches, and yes the macro on this phone requires an exceptionally steady hand. But the results, when you get it right, are pleasing and mostly accurate.

The portrait mode on the vivo X60 Pro also performs well. It managed to capture excellent pictures of my toddler in the few moments he sat still and the skin tone was also accurate, and didn’t look too unnatural. The selfie camera is likewise impressive, and portraits also look good with enough separation between subject and background.

The triple camera on Vivo X60 Pro with the Zeiss branding. ( Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Vivo X60 Pro has a 4200 mAh battery with a 50W fast charger. The phone went from 0 to 75 per cent in under an hour for me, which is good enough. The battery will easily last a day or so with heavy to moderate usage for most users.

Vivo X60 Pro: What’s not good?

The phone runs FunTouch OS based on Android 11. It is still not the best user interface and there were some obvious annoyances. For instance, the phone’s default settings ensure that the lockscreen displays content and news stories. I accidentally found myself opening many of these, which was quite annoying, especially on a phone in this price segment. While I eventually did find the settings to turn it off, I wish vivo and other brands would let users make the choice on this, instead of shoving content towards people.

With the macro camera, I felt that the phone does struggle at times, and requires one to have a really steady hand. Especially when the lenses make the switch on their own, it can be a bit confusing. The vivo X60 Pro also has an Extreme Night mode, and while it can manage to take a photo even in pitch dark, I would not recommend it, unless you have some form of stabilisation. Selfies in Extreme Night mode just make you look like an alien. In one photo, my skin, eyebrows and nose all look very fake.

Vivo X60 Pro will compete the likes of OnePlus 9 given the price. ( Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

I also noticed that with some of the portraits taken inside, the skin smoothing is on the more aggressive side, which can soften details. It is not ideal, and sometimes the lack of detail is obvious.

Vivo X60 Pro: Verdict

The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 making this a flagship level offering for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The obvious competitor is the OnePlus 9, which now starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, but it runs the Snapdragon 888, which is the latest and more powerful processor.

If you are looking to spend Rs 50,000 on a smartphone, the vivo X60 Pro is a worthy contender. The camera, performance and battery life are all excellent, and you are getting 256GB storage, which is an added advantage.