Vivo X300 FE: A stylish flagship with standout cameras and performance

The smartphone market is oversaturated, with every new phone vying to become the most popular device. Over the years, a sense of homogeneity has settled in with similar designs, specifications, and user experie nce. Perhaps the only key determining factor today is the value derived from them. I have been testing smartphones for a while, with varied colours, sizes, and shapes, but mostly I have grown to value the overall experience. And, to be honest, not many phones have been able to deliver complete satisfaction.

Earlier this month, vivo released its latest in the X300 series, the X300 FE. More than a smartphone, and quite a looker, the X300 FE stands tall among flagships grappling for your attention. It’s got a spectacular design, great cameras, and a silky smooth software experience. I have been switching between my primary phone (an iPhone 16 Pro) and the vivo X300 FE for the past few weeks, and in this review I will share what stood out to me.

Out of the box

The vivo X300 FE comes in three colourways – Lilac Purple, Urban Olive, and Noir Black. To the eyes, while the Urban Olive oozes with the breezy feel of fresh bamboo shoots, the Lilac Purple feels like quaint morning frost against a glass pane. For this review, I got the Noir Black, which feels plush in the palms. The design follows the similar language of the recently unveiled iPhone Air and Pixel 10. Much like its peers, the back of the phone features a raised, elongated camera module that horizontally stretches across the top of the panel. The plateau design of the camera module is easy on the eyes and flows into the rear glass panel, which feels ultra smooth and premium.

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

To me, the phone shines when it comes to compactness. I am pretty sure that those who love using their phone single-handedly would agree. The phone features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate; more on this ahead. It is about 7.99 mm thick and weighs 191 grams, making it a featherlight device.

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The ergonomics are done well, and hours of gameplay or streaming won’t fatigue your hands. Besides, for someone who loathes 7-inch monstrosities that protrude from the pockets, the vivo X300 FE quietly disappears. The light build and unassuming design work in its favour.

Superior sharp visuals

Displays are quite evidently one of the major USPs for smartphones in 2026, and the vivo X300 FE impresses you. I am a sceptic, and I usually refrain from gloating, but the AMOLED display on the X300 FE is absolutely incredible. If you love cinema and gaming, you would understand my quandary, but in all honesty, the display on this device delivers big. Despite being a compact phone, the device outputs crisp visuals. It has 5000 nits of peak brightness, and I couldn’t find any fault even on a sunny day, under the scorching Delhi sun.

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

I watched some recent shows, including Big Mistake, Beef, and The Pitt on the vivo X300 FE, and I didn’t flinch once. More than the ease of viewing, the portability of the device allowed me to hold it for a long while, leaning lazily on the squiggly gangway in the Delhi Metro. From music videos to movies to high-octane gaming, the vivo X300 FE holds its ground and delivers exceptional output.

Story continues below this ad

Performance

What’s the use of a device if it cannot deliver on the computing needs of wandering souls? I get incessant calls, check my mail, read copy, juggle multiple apps, make video calls, and sometimes even patiently wait for food delivery, all the while watching one of my favourite sitcoms. Phones have adapted to multitasking needs, and the vivo X300 FE, backed by its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, lets you cast your worries aside. With the octa-core processor, multiple apps run like a breeze, all at once, without slowing down your daily tasks. The phone I have been using came with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Moreover, the phone has an expandable RAM capacity of 12GB. This could be a boon for anyone who is into heavy gaming using multiple AI chatbots.

And, when it comes to the software experience, the vivo X300 FE ships with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It maintains the finesse and fluidity, as you can experience the ultra-smooth 120Hz animations. It feels lush, modern, and snappy and delivers a consistent experience through and through.

Cameras

Frankly, I am a choppy photographer. The vivo X300 FE was delivered with the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2. The paraphernalia would excite avid lensmen, as it can capture distant images and action with unmatched fidelity. The x300 FE comes with an embedded Teleconverter feature within the camera; once attached, the phone detects it, and it can be activated simply by a single tap. The Extender Gen 2 works wonders for travel enthusiasts, as this can be a worthy accompaniment for those who would like to capture the essence of the destination. Be it ruins or picturesque meadows, the extender can capture all in their pristine glory.

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

When it comes to the camera module on the handset, you have the high-end ZEISS-powered triple camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX921, OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (Sony IMX882, OIS), and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 50MP camera. Most of my photography happened in daylight, and the results were flawless. Night or low-light photography, often the Achilles’ heel for smartphone photography, turned out to be decent on the vivo X300FE.

Below are some unfiltered photo samples:

Story continues below this ad

Experimenting with the Extender Gen 2. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Experimenting with the Extender Gen 2. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Battery

The vivo X300 FE features a 6500mAh battery, and it supports 90W FlashCharge when paired with the original charger and cable. I did not face any major power drain; even with extended use, the battery easily lasted for over a day. Among the most draining things I do on the phone are endlessly scrolling through Instagram reels and X, watching movies, and playing some light games. Considering its overall size, tucking in a massive battery is an engineering marvel. Overall, the battery is good and seldom leaves you dry.

Verdict

The vivo X300 FE starts at Rs 79,999. I am perfectly aware that there are other worthy contenders in the market, but this one is a total banger. Compact form factor, extraordinary cameras, and a great display with lasting battery life make the X300 FE deliver utmost value.

The device comes with five years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. It ships with Android-16-based OriginOS 6, and vivo claims it will receive support until 2033, which endows the device with long-term stability and security. If you are someone who wants to step away from bulky phones and lean into something compact and feature-rich, then vivo X300 FE is a great deal.