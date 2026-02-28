Vivo X200T review: When performance, cameras, and battery finally agree

The smartphone market is oversaturated with devices vying for the attention of consumers who are already grappling with a wealth of options. Vivo, a brand that has grown synonymous with high-functioning devices with superior cameras, has been on a roll with back-to-back feature-packed smartphones and has been a key driver of the premium experiences in India. The brand recently unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Vivo X200T.

I have used multiple Vivo devices over the years, and the prospect of trying their latest offering excited me. The Vivo X200T is being offered in two shades – Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black. I have been using the device for the past few weeks, and here is my take on the smartphone.

First impressions

The Vivo X200T ships in the usual greyscale minimalistic packaging. Inside the box, one finds the usual Quick Start Guide, a USB cable, a 90W charger, an eject tool, and a phone case matching the shade. The device comes with a pre-applied protective film on the screen.

The Vivo X200T’s Seaside Lilac finish and circular Zeiss camera module give the phone a refined, premium look. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Vivo X200T’s Seaside Lilac finish and circular Zeiss camera module give the phone a refined, premium look. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

This is the first time I am testing a device on the brighter spectrum of colours. The Seaside Lilac is easy on the eyes, and it grew over my daily routine that has been accustomed to gadgets in black or midnight hues. The first thing that arrested my attention was the large spherical camera module on the rear panel. Within the panel rest four Zeiss lenses that drive photography for the device.

The Vivo X200T’s slim profile and flat edges add to its comfortable in-hand feel and polished design. (Image: Bijin Jose/The The Vivo X200T’s slim profile and flat edges add to its comfortable in-hand feel and polished design. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express

At 203 g it is relatively light; when it comes to build, it features a glass front, aluminium alloy frame, and glass back. The design feels refined and adds a touch of sophistication, especially the glass back, which shimmers faintly in daylight. It feels super smooth to touch and evokes an ultra-premium sense.

A bright 120Hz AMOLED display makes the Vivo X200T well-suited for streaming, scrolling, and everyday use. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) A bright 120Hz AMOLED display makes the Vivo X200T well-suited for streaming, scrolling, and everyday use. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED 6.67-inch display with a 2800×1260 resolution. It boasts 1B colours and 5,000 nits of peak brightness and is great for streaming content, as it supports HDR10+. I used the Vivo X200T to stream movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Owing to the dynamic display, the viewing experience was vivid. Watching movies on the Vivo X200T while indoors or commuting has been a delightful experience. I’m not a heavy gamer, yet I enjoyed light games and Call of Duty-Mobile.

Performance as a daily driver

Having used numerous smartphones over the past few years, I have come to realise that the true hallmark of a smartphone is its ability to handle the rigours of daily use. The Vivo X200T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Octa-core and has 12GB RAM with an additional 12GB expandable RAM capacity. For this review, I got the 512GB storage variant.

Most of my usage involved messaging and calls on WhatsApp, doomscrolling through gazillions of Instagram Reels, listening to music, and watching movies and shows. The phone sailed through my daily routine like a breeze. Writing, editing, switching between apps, and multitasking felt effortless on the Vivo X200T. Even when gaming continuously or watching media at a stretch, the phone seldom felt warm, indicating optimal thermal throttling.

Photography with Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T comes with a Zeiss-tuned triple camera module – a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide. Some of the notable features include laser AF, Zeiss optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR, etc. On the front, it sports a 32 MP camera.

The selfies are peppy, while photos captured through the main camera are vivid. Owing to the powerful chipset, the phone features enhanced image processing with advanced ISP capabilities. The camera module on this works well under any lighting condition. The outputs look crisp and stylish and may work for anyone looking for social media-ready images. The images snapped from the primary camera look sharp with adequate exposure control and good dynamic range, while the ultrawide camera is decent.

Some photo samples snapped by a novice lensman are attached below:

The Vivo X200T captures even the most intricate details. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Vivo X200T captures even the most intricate details. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

A zoomed-in image of the Moon on a sunny afternoon. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) A zoomed-in image of the Moon on a sunny afternoon. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T cameras bring out the colours of nature. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T cameras bring out the colours of nature. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The front camera captures images with lifelike clarity. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The front camera captures images with lifelike clarity. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The portrait camera produces some splendid results. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The portrait camera produces some splendid results. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Vivo X200T Sample Images (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Battery life

The superior cameras and fast performance are bolstered by a massive 6200 mAh battery. The smartphone lasts comfortably for two full days, lest you engage in heavy-duty gaming. With the travails of everyday life, an extended power supply can be a lifesaver, quite literally. I have been using an iPhone 16 Pro as my primary device, and in terms of battery life, the Vivo X200T supremely impressed me, as I could move about carefree through the day.

Users can switch between three modes – Battery Saver, Balanced, and Boost Mode. According to Vivo, Battery Saver mode intelligently controls CPU and GPU frequencies and reduces data transmission, visual effects, motion, sounds, and vibration. While Balanced Mode strikes a balance between user experience and battery life, Boost Mode improves phone performance and smoothness. However, the Boost Mode may lead to increased phone temperature and power consumption. Most users would have a satisfactory experience with Battery Saver and Balanced mode, whereas the Boost would be more suited to heavy users.

Verdict

The Vivo X200T is a solid smartphone that delivers smooth performance, a bright 120Hz AMOLED display, reliable battery life, and top-notch Zeiss-tuned cameras that work in almost all lighting conditions. The phone feels premium and polished. With no major downsides, at Rs 59,999, the smartphone offers a near-flagship experience at a saner price, making it a sensible pick for users who value a sense of balance in their smartphones.