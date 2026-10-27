Vivo X Fold 6 review: The foldable that won’t make you give up the camera

Every foldable asks you to give up something, usually the camera and the battery. Users who want a device that unfolds to offer a larger screen are often comfortable forgoing a powerful camera and some extra power for the convenience of the foldable. The Vivo X Fold 6 is different. It tries to tell foldable users they don’t need to compromise, not in 2026.

I have used the Vivo X Fold 6 for around two weeks. The first thing that hits you is that it feels like the many other fold devices I have used. What’s the big deal, you might ask. Well, none of them had a 6900 mAh battery inside. To have a battery this large and still feel slim and lightweight like other 2026 foldables is one of this phone’s unique achievements.

The phone holds like normal, folds like normal and weighs like a normal foldable. There is one unique design aspect though: its bold camera bump. Now, that is quite rare to find in a fold… almost out of place.

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There is one unique design aspect though: its bold camera bump. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) There is one unique design aspect though: its bold camera bump. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The camera is where this Vivo fold makes it case. The camera bump looks like the one you would find of the company’s flagships, announcing to the world they have some serious megapixels inside and can zoom in on subjects the human eye can’t see. The Vivo X Fold 6 has a 200MP main camera with Zeiss optics, plus two 50MP cameras for telephoto and ultrawide.

The phone can zoom up to 100x. I have not yet held a fold that could do that. That does not mean the zoom is great all the way.

After about 30x, the zoom goes from optical to digital tapping into the large sensor. But at this level, a lot of noise crops in, and the camera does some serious post-processing to make the final result passable. But that does not mean you can’t aim for the moon, or try and get some bird shots without scaring our winged friends.

The phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 which is a very capable processor. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 which is a very capable processor. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

In fact, the camera can click some stunners especially with nature as the colour reproduction is natural and the AI in camera app adjusts settings based on the subjects. I found the camera very capable when it comes to macro shots, like the one of large grasshopper in my mom’s garden.

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The camera app is great for those who go beyond with a Pro mode, manual focus and portrait video. The feature that best uses the foldable form factor is the split-screen preview, which and helps you frame better shots and angles, as well as selfies. I was particularly impressed by the telephoto landscape mode which has been a Vivo signature for a while. For the Instagrammers, Dolby Vision video recording can help leave a lasting impression on their followers.

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The 6900 mAh battery is the largest in a foldable and it lasted more than a day on a full charge with both screens in use and while struggling to catch the tower on the road. You juice the battery back up to almost full in about 30 minutes with a fast charger.

The phone can zoom up to 100x. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The phone can zoom up to 100x. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 which is a very capable processor. With all my camera efforts and browsing the phone never once heated up. The question, however, is less about what the chip can do and more about what buyers will compare it with. At ₹2,19,990, people will look at the processors in other foldables from Samsung and the like for comparison.

The Vivo X Fold 6 has a 200MP main camera with Zeiss optics, plus two 50MP cameras for telephoto and ultrawide. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The Vivo X Fold 6 has a 200MP main camera with Zeiss optics, plus two 50MP cameras for telephoto and ultrawide. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

Origin OS 7 is much better than before, but it still carries hangovers of its past. It has very little bloatware and unnecessary tweaks, but I would have liked a cleaner Android experience on a phone like this. But you will get used to it. One of its more useful features is that it works with Apple devices with a remote PC extension. For people who live across both ecosystems, this matters.

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Verdict

Where does the Vivo X Fold 6 stand in an increasingly crowded foldable market? Vivo set out to build a foldable that does not make you give up the camera, and it has largely pulled that off. The 200MP main camera and 100x zoom put it ahead of other foldables on zoom and range, and the battery comfortably lasts a day.

It is not perfect. The software still carries some baggage, and at this price buyers will compare the processor with what other foldables offer. But if you want a foldable and refuse to settle on the camera, this is the one to look at.