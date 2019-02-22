Vivo V15 Pro review: Innovative pop-up camera, but is the price right?

The budget smartphone space is very competitive in India, though many would feel the devices in this segment have started to look the same. However, many would feel that the mid-premium segment (above Rs 25,000) is where we are seeing a fair share of innovative devices. Vivo’s latest V15 Pro is one such device as it sports a newer motorised or pop-up selfie camera.

Advertising

We saw this feature on Vivo Nex, that was launched in India in December last year, but camera specifications on the new phone have improved. Also, the V15 Pro is not priced at around Rs 40,000 and comes at a slightly more affordable price of Rs 28,990.

Watch our video review of Vivo Nex that comes with a pop-up selfie camera:

Vivo V15 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, and Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The front is all display with no notch or hole for the front camera sensor. So, how does the phone perform? We used the Vivo V15 Pro for a week and here is our full review:

Advertising

Vivo V15 Pro specifications: 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor | 6GB RAM+128GB expandable storage (up to 256GB) | 3,700mAh battery | 32MP pop-up front camera | 48MP+8MP+5MP rear cameras | Funtouch OS 9 with Android 9. 0 Pie

Vivo V15 Pro price in India: Rs 28,990

Vivo V15 Pro review: Design and Display

The Vivo V15 Pro is one good-looking phone that looks premium from all angles. Unlike the Vivo Nex, the V15 Pro has a plastic back cover with dual curved edges on the sides, which makes it look stylish. Our review unit came with a gradient finish of blue and purple colours nicely blended together.

The front camera unit is placed inside the phone’s body, aligned with the triple rear camera unit at the back. The overall design is minimalist, which I liked.

I would strongly recommend a back cover for two reasons. One is that the phone is very slippery. Second, the phone is a fingerprint magnet and gets covered with smudges quickly, which is not a very good look on glossy phones.

The V15 Pro retains a 3.5mm headset jack for those who still need this. There is no USB Type-C port, instead, it uses a micro-USB port for charging, which is not good to see in a 2019 phone.

The front is all display and this is a Super AMOLED Full HD+ resolution screen so I had little complains. There is no notch and the front camera pops up only when needed, which is great. The viewing angles are excellent, and the extra viewing space made watching YouTube videos, Netflix binge-watching sessions a delightful experience.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is accurate and worked well during my review period. The scanner needs you to press hard on the display to recognise the fingerprint, which a little extra effort compared to when using a physical fingerprint sensor, but I am not complaining.

Vivo V15 Pro review: Camera

The phone has triple rear cameras, a combination of a 48MP primary camera with 12MP quad sensor and uses pixel binning technology. The secondary camera is 8MP super wide-angle and there is a third 5MP camera.

The rear camera is capable of taking some stunning pictures in bright outdoors and it is fast as well. The photos looks quite nice, though I did notice a lack of details in some pictures when I zoomed in. It performs indoor settings and low-light scenarios as well, though do not expect the same amount of details.

The colour reproduction was good in most cases and close to natural. However, in some photos, the colours looked washed out, especially where there were a lot of brightly coloured objects.

The front camera produces social media ready pictures. The filters start to look a bit artificial and the camera did slim down my face (no complaints there). Even the photos without the beauty filter might seem unnatural with extra smooth skin, so there is that for those who like this sort of features.

The motorised camera, when it pops out looks very cool and is, of course, different from a lot of offerings in the market. It does maximise the viewing space, but the sound it made each time it popped up was distracting.

The front camera has Portrait Light effect so you can choose from studio light, or rainbow light, and more. Both the front and the back cameras do a good job of blurring the background. I was happy with the results in daylight as well as indoors.

Vivo V15 Pro review: Performance, Software and Battery

The performance is decent and I did not experience lag or crashes during my review period. With multiple tabs open, switching between them was smooth. My daily usage included watching videos, listening to music online, browsing social media and making calls. There were no noticeable heating issues while playing graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 8.

The battery easily lasted for a day with moderate to heavy usage, which is decent. I mostly watched videos online, browsed social media and listened to music in addition to making calls and messaging. It takes one and a half hours for the V15 Pro to get fully charged from 25 per cent.

I liked that the V15 Pro ships with Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box, which gives access to features like Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive battery. There’s is Funtouch OS skin. I’m not a fan of Funtouch OS as the UI I feel is a bit cluttered and comes with bloatware.

For instance, the settings menu is at the bottom and one needs to swipe up to open it. A lot of times, I accidentally pressed the home button instead of opening up the settings menu.

Vivo V15 Pro review: Verdict

Vivo V15 Pro is certainly an all-rounder thanks to its stylish design, fast performance, and good cameras. The pop-up selfie camera is for those who want to stand out from the crowd and might find a lot of takers.

Advertising

However, the price of Rs 28,990 might appear to be a bit high, especially when the options like Poco F1 offers the Snapdragon 845 for a much lower price. Nokia 8.1 is another option that sports a glass body coupled with the Snapdragon 710 processor. Still, Vivo V15 Pro doesn’t disappoint on what it claims to offer.