ViewSonic XG2405 review: Good premium gaming monitor for those on a tight budget

Marketing a monitor has never been as easy as selling a laptop or maybe a smartphone, and the brands know it well. Companies often struggle to sell a monitor to the masses, especially when the monitor is designed for gaming, and the problem comes in messaging and of course pricing. The new ViewSonic XG2405, surprisingly, is a less confusing monitor than many of its competitors and even costs under Rs 20,000. At that price, you get a fairly capable 24-inch 1080p monitor that is aimed at gamers, thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. It’s great for gaming and can also also be used for work, as it doesn’t have the typical gaming aesthetics. I used the ViewSonic XG2405 for both work and play, and found it appealing. Here is the full review of the ViewSonic XG2405 below.

ViewSonic XG2405 price in India: Rs 18,525

ViewSonic XG2405 specifications: IPS display|Full HD 1080p resolution|144Hz refresh rate| 16:9 Aspect Ratio| IPS Screen Technology|AMD FreeSync|Blue Light Filter|Works with laptops, desktops, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox game consoles|1000:1 Rated Contrast Ratio|Flicker Free|

ViewSonic XG2405 review: What’s new?

ViewSonic has gone with a subtle design language for the XG2405, which is unusual for a gaming monitor. I really don’t know the reason behind the design choice, but I think ViewSonic wanted to target a broad consumer base and not just gamers. The monitor is made of plastic but feels solid. The ViewSonic XG2405 has a fairly basic stand that attaches to the monitor’s mount. Its height can be adjusted and has an okay swivel and tilt range.

Users can change the monitor’s settings through several buttons found on the monitor’s right flank. The controls are a bit confusing and the on-screen display menu can be difficult to navigate at times. Once you learn the control system, it is easy to make adjustments to settings. ViewSonic offers a wide range of customisation options like colour adjustments and different gaming mode settings.

Connectivity options are plenty: two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and a headphone out jack. You won’t find USB connectivity but you do get built-in speakers. The speakers are a bit tinny; they don’t exactly fill a room with high-quality audio. But having a monitor with speakers makes a huge difference for many people.

The monitor works well with all kinds of machines, including Macs. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

ViewSonic XG2405 review: What’s good?

Although gaming monitors over 27-inches are the norm these days, I did not have too many complaints with a 24-inch size. I paired the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 with the ViewSonic XG2405 via HDMI and watched a few videos and photos stored on the laptop. Even though the monitor doesn’t support HDR, the XG2405 makes it a great choice for watching movies, music videos, or web browsing. But what about the gaming performance?

The ViewSonic XG2405 is fine for gaming, but you need the right hardware to take advantage of the monitor. It supports AMD FreeSync adaptive-sync technology and of course that 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. I couldn’t test the monitor’s full chops since I do not have a compatible computer that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, so my testing was limited to 60Hz. In case you have a PC with a video card that can push 144Hz or way to 200fps, I bet you might never be able to return to 60Hz. But that only applies to pro gamers and not a casual PC gamer like myself.

I played Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on the Nintendo Switch hooked to the ViewSonic XG2405. The IPS panel was also bright enough to pick up small details, and the monitor has great viewing angles. The ViewSonic XG2405 highlighted lovely green, yellow, brown colours but in near-dark scenes, the monitor struggles. For most folks, this isn’t noticeable with the regular content and shouldn’t ring any alarm.

The monitor includes a stand that allows for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustment. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

ViewSonic XG2405 review: What’s bad?

Although I did like the ViewSonic XG2405 I do think its color accuracy is mediocre. While it won’t matter too much to people like you and I, gamers and pro users might not like this monitor as much as we do. Contrast ratio and color gamut coverage do make a huge difference for people who are into serious gaming or someone who are into professional photo-editing work.

Bezels are so thin on this monitor. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

ViewSonic XG2405 review: Should you buy it?

The ViewSonic XG2405 feels and looks like an entry-level gaming monitor, and that’s fine. It has slim bezels, has a stand that you can adjust for height as well as tilt, swivel, and pivot, a 144Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers, and support for both AMD FreeSync. If you’re not editing professional videos and photos but your requirements are limited to occasional playing AAA games, this is a great-looking monitor for the price. This monitor is fine for casual photo or video editing and web browsing; games and video appear vibrant.