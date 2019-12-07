Viewsonic X10-4K projector review: Really smart projection

Viewsonic X10-4K comes with a Rs 3,50,000 price tag Viewsonic X10-4K comes with a Rs 3,50,000 price tag There are quite a few pain points associated with using a projector in the home. Even though it has over the years become easier and less expensive to maintain one, users still struggle getting the audio output right and inputs options perfect. The Viewsonic X10-4K UHD Short Throw Portable Smart LED Projector tries to plug exactly these pain points.

The Viewsonic X10-4K looks like a premium device with a leather flap covering the rear ports and a large lens up front. There are not many buttons on the product and a dial on top lets you access most of the controls along with a remote. Now, having used a lot of projectors over the years, I was not sure that was such a smart addition, because the first thing one usually does with a projector is adjust the picture clarity and keystone. This is why Viewsonic X10-4K calls itself smart.

This projector can do all of the adjusting on its own, wherever you place it. If you still need to nudge the projector, there is a focus button that activates the automatic focus. This is one of the best features I have seen in a projector — one that adjusts the picture quality and focus on its own.

This is also when you realise the picture quality of the Viewsonic X10-4K. The 4K quality picture shines through even when the room is bright, thanks to a 2400 LED Lumens projection. This projector does not use traditional lamps, but you will not feel the projection is not being up to mark at any point. Viewsonic X10-4K comes bundled with a smart remote. Viewsonic X10-4K comes bundled with a smart remote. The other stunning feature was the audio quality. Usually projectors have tiny speakers and you need external audio support to hear anything. The Viewsonic X10-4K has dual integrated speakers by Harman Kardon that produce crisp and balanced audio that fills the room. To get audio output that matches to the size and quality of your video is a big achievement for any projector in my view. Viewsonic calls the X10-4K a smart projector. There are multiple reasons why it does so. To start with, this is among the few projectors that can be controlled now by voice. You can use an app on the device to connect to Alexa or Google Assistant and give commands like stop and start. However, I did not find a big use case for this now. Still when your projector is mounted in the middle of a conference room, this might make more sense. There is more. The Viewsonic X10-4K has a full operating system inside. You can install apps like Netflix to stream content directly from the projector, which can connect by itself to the Wi-Fi. This is a great feature and cuts more cords, which can be a hinderance for projectors. So technically, you can have this projector roof mounted with just the power button and still watch 4K content. Adding apps is easy and you do not need an account as these are not coming from Google Play. This is a blessing, because you don’t want to type using the smart remote, however good it might be. Viewsonic X10-4K comes with a leather flap covering the rear ports and a large lens up front Viewsonic X10-4K comes with a leather flap covering the rear ports and a large lens up front Also, you can easily stream content from any device, especially iPhone and iPads. This again means you don’t really need to bother with HDMI ports to plug to a Blu-ray player. But I did try my Amazon Fire Stick on one of the ports and it worked like it does on the TV. The possibilities with this projector are endless. The Viewsonic X10-4K isn’t, however, a cheap device and comes with a Rs 3,50,000 price tag — you can get this for much less online. Still given the ease of use and versatility of this projector, you can consider this a replacement for a high-end 4K TV. You will not regret it.

