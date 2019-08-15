Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd display review: We used a gaming monitor at work

We never really give much importance to our computer monitors, though we are staring at them for at least eight hours every day at work. But everything from the positioning of the screen to its brightness and refresh rate have a bearing on your health. The one section of users who take these things seriously are gamers, for whom a slightly brighter display and quicker response on the screen could translate to more success in the game.

The Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd 24″ Curved Gaming Monitor tries to cash in on these users with its 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, Low input lag and wide colour gamut coverage. But what if we used a screen with all these qualities for daily work? I tried just that with this new Viewsonic screen in office for over a week.

The Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd, despite the large box it comes in, is not that large when you keep it on the desktop. Yes, there is a lot of real estate, especially since I moved from a 17-inch screen. But then this is a curved screen, which means it is a bit larger than it seems. With curved screens, somehow the focus is more on the centre of the screen, a great aspect for those long hours at work. Also, curved screens appear sharper at the edges as there is less light reflecting off the sides.

The crisp images of the Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd hit you right away, also the brightness of this Full HD screen. I felt this more since I was moving from a HD screen in the office.

The monitor has simple controls, a welcome relief from the many buttons I have to click on both my home and office monitors to adjust settings. Here there is just one toggle as the back of the screen which does everything by triggering a menu on screen — you move the toggle up/down, left/right to navigate and select. In the menu you can select multiple input modes — DVI, DisplayPOrt, HDMI, adjust audio, change the view modes and even deeper adjustments.

In the standard and game settings of the menu, there are options to improve back stabilization and reduce lag. You can also select the frames per second to match the requirement of the game. There are also options that enhance the experience with just web browsing or text.

I enjoyed every bit of the week or so I used the Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd on my desk. And there were quite a few stunned oohs and aahs from those who were surprised at how such a contraption ended up on my desktop. So, I can say the experiment of running a gaming desktop in office was a success in more ways than one.

But how does the Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd fare as a gaming monitor? The 1ms response time and extra low lag means the monitor is just what gamers will be looking for to get ahead of their rivals. With the little bit of testing we did with games, the experience was really good.

The only issue I had with the processor was the fact that it needs a high powered CPU to work well. The office issued desktop I am using was not really up to the task at times and the screen just froze. There was no such issue running games from the MacBook.

Priced at Rs 24,000, the Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd is one of the better gaming monitors available in India. It is a bit expensive, but also one that doesn’t really look like a gaming monitor and hence can be used as a regular display too.